RepIntel Appoints Srikant Lakshminarayan as Founding Engineer

Machine learning expert Srikant Lakshminarayan.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RepIntel has appointed Srikant Lakshminarayan as Founding Engineer, establishing his role in shaping the organization’s technical direction as it connects clinical innovation to the patients it was created to serve.

RepIntel was established by Gavin Perri, Executive Chairman of Aletheia Capital Endeavours, and Filomena Di Luise, senior executive manager within a leading global technology enterprise, who will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of RepIntel.

Lakshminarayan joins RepIntel with contributions spanning applied machine learning, generative computer vision, and regulated data environments. He has served as an advisor to Fortune 100 automation programs and complex operational architectures, strengthening systems that handle millions of units and transactions across some of the nation’s largest and best-instrumented logistics networks. Diverging from major AI labs in method, he developed a UV-space modeling framework that cuts compute overhead and offers a faster alternative to traditional 3D-heavy facial paradigms. This work enables real-time deployment in rapid-turnaround animation, stylized digital imagery, and advanced media tooling.

RepIntel was described by Business Insider as “a precision field-intelligence platform designed to close one of healthcare’s most persistent gaps: the failure of lifesaving therapies to reach the patients they were created for.”

Lakshminarayan’s transition reflects a natural progression: applying the same discipline required for studio-grade visual production to the knowledge barriers that determine who receives care.

“My career has centered on building ML systems that extract clarity from complexity,” Lakshminarayan said. “RepIntel is developing a decision-support layer that helps people get the treatments they need. That is the kind of engineering problem worth committing to.”

He will lead the continued development of RepIntel’s core architecture, supporting the field teams responsible for facilitating treatment access for the communities whose health depends on it.

