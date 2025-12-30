New Faith-Based Book Enduring Love Offers Timeless Principles for Nurturing Relationships That Last

A faith-centered guide drawing from 1 Corinthians 13 to help individuals and couples build resilient, Christ-anchored relationships that last.

Love doesn’t fail because it is weak. It fails when it is neglected. When love is nurtured, it endures.” — Christopher Falconer

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Christopher Falconer Releases Enduring Love – Principles for Nurturing Relationships That Last

In a world marked by division, distraction, and disposable relationships, author and faith-based thought leader Christopher Falconer offers a timely and restorative message in his new book, Enduring Love – Principles for Nurturing Relationships That Last. Rooted in Scripture and shaped by real-life experience, the book invites readers to rediscover love not as a fleeting feeling, but as a sacred discipline—one that must be intentionally nurtured to flourish.

Drawing inspiration from the timeless wisdom of 1 Corinthians 13, Enduring Love reframes love as something cultivated over time, much like a garden. Through patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, and perseverance, Falconer guides readers to examine how love grows, how it is tested, and how it can endure life’s changing seasons. Each chapter explores a distinct principle of enduring love, offering spiritual insight alongside practical, everyday application.

“I didn’t write Enduring Love because I’ve mastered love,” Falconer shares. “I wrote it because I’ve been shaped by it—through mistakes, growth, grace, and countless reminders that love, like anything living, must be nurtured to last.”

Unlike many relationship books that focus primarily on techniques or quick fixes, Enduring Love addresses the deeper work of spiritual formation that sustains healthy, meaningful relationships. Falconer invites readers to move beyond surface-level solutions and instead cultivate character, emotional maturity, and faith as the foundation for lasting connection. The book challenges readers to slow down, reflect, and ask not only how they love, but who they are becoming as they love.

Enduring Love speaks to a broad audience—individuals, couples, families, and faith communities—offering wisdom that applies to marriages, friendships, families, workplaces, and communities. Through modern-day parables, reflective questions, Scripture-based guidance, and real-life insights, Falconer encourages readers to examine the posture of their hearts and recommit to loving well, even when it is difficult.

At the heart of the book is Falconer’s deeply personal conviction, shaped by over 30 years of marriage, that enduring love is not accidental. It is intentional. It is disciplined. And it is cultivated daily through faith and commitment. In an age of instant gratification and relational burnout, Enduring Love calls readers back to a more faithful, hopeful, and fruitful way of living and relating.

“Love doesn’t fail because it is weak,” Falconer writes. “It fails when it is neglected. When love is nurtured, it grows roots deep enough to endure every season.”

Christopher Falconer is a Certified Financial Planner, Senior Financial Advisor, and faith-based author whose work bridges practical wisdom and spiritual insight. Through his writing Falconer is committed to helping individuals and families build lives and relationships grounded in faith, integrity, and purpose. Enduring Love reflects both his professional experience guiding people through life’s complexities and his personal journey of faith, marriage, and enduring commitment.

Enduring Love – Principles for Nurturing Relationships That Last is now available in print and digital formats through major online retailers, including Amazon, BookBaby, Books-A-Million, and Powell’s.

For more information about the book, the author, or to request interviews and review copies, visit christopherfalconer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

