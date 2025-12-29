City Awarded Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant

The City of Lawrence has been selected for a Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to support new safety work focused on reducing serious injuries and fatalities on local streets.

This grant will fund corridor safety studies and demonstrations of Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs), which are traffic signal timing tools that give people walking a short head start in the crosswalk before vehicles receive a green light. The work will also produce an updated appendix to the City’s Vision Zero Transportation Safety Action Plan to help guide future safety investments.

Project Funding and Details

The total project cost is $400,000, including a $320,000 federal award through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, a $76,000 match from KDOT, and a $4,000 City match.

This SS4A-funded project includes:

Road Safety Audits (a structured review of roadway conditions to identify safety risks and improvements) on two corridors:

Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) installations and evaluation, with demonstrations planned on Safe Routes to School routes.

An updated appendix to the Vision Zero Transportation Safety Action Plan to inform future roadway and intersection safety investments.

Why This Work Matters

Lawrence continues to prioritize safety for everyone using our transportation system, whether traveling by car, walking, biking, or taking public transit. This grant supports data-driven, community-focused work that will help identify practical improvements on key corridors and evaluate pedestrian-safety tools that can be expanded in the future.

The City’s Vision Zero Transportation Safety Action Plan is available at lawrenceks.gov/mpo/vision-zero/.

