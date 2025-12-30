MORI Associates Selected for Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract

MORI Associates has been selected as an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ contract supporting agile delivery of innovative capabilities.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MORI Associates is proud to announce that it has been selected as an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract—part of the national “Golden Dome” initiative.

The SHIELD IDIQ contract, with a ceiling value of $151 billion, is designed to enable the rapid delivery of innovative and scalable capabilities in support of homeland defense and the warfighter. The contract’s broad scope supports speed, agility, and flexibility across future mission requirements.

Selection as an awardee reflects MORI Associates’ experience supporting complex national security and defense missions and establishes the company as an eligible contract holder to compete for future task orders issued under the SHIELD IDIQ.

“This selection underscores the trust placed in MORI to support critical national defense missions that demand both technical rigor and operational discipline,” said Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates. “We are honored to be included among the SHIELD awardees and remain committed to supporting the Missile Defense Agency’s mission with the same focus on reliability, accountability, and mission success that has defined our work across the federal enterprise.”

MORI Associates brings more than 27 years of experience supporting federal customers across defense, aerospace, and technology domains, with expertise spanning emerging and disruptive technologies, advanced engineering, cybersecurity, and mission-critical systems integration in highly complex operational environments.

To learn more about MORI Associates and its work advancing mission support for federal agencies, visit www.moriassociates.com.

About MORI Associates

With a legacy spanning more than 27 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing bespoke solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

