MEDIA ALERT: National Housing Expert Examines How Community-First Design Can Counter Isolation

Online talk explores cohousing as an alternative to privacy-first suburban housing design

WHAT:

Online conversation, “New Year, New Way to Live: The Promise of Cohousing,” on cohousing and intentional community living, featuring Katie McCamant, a nationally recognized cohousing expert, development consultant and author.

WHEN:

Monday, January 5, 2026

7:00 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE & REGISTRATION:

Online event – coastsidecohousing.com/events/01052026

DETAILS:

Katie McCamant will offer an overview of cohousing: how it works, what daily life in intentional community looks like, and why interest in this housing model is growing as people rethink connection, sustainability, and quality of life in an era of increasing social isolation. Drawing on decades of experience designing, developing, and living in cohousing communities, she will share real-world insights and lessons learned.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

• How housing design influences connection and isolation

• What makes cohousing work

• Why cohousing is gaining attention across generations

• Sustainability, shared responsibility, and daily life in intentional community

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wesley Cheng, whjwcheng@gmail.com

