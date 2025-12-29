Unseen Freud: A new Documentary for His 170th Birthday

Outsider. Freud film poster

Marking 170 years since his birth, a new film explores Sigmund Freud's life as a Jew and outsider in Vienna, offering unseen perspectives.

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark the 170th anniversary of Sigmund Freud ’s birth, award-winning filmmaker Yair Qedar presents a new, fantastically animated documentary, rich in dreamlike and psychedelic imagery, that brings audiences closer to the life and mind of the pioneering psychoanalyst.Unlike conventional portrayals, the film delves into Freud’s personal experience as a Jew and outsider in Vienna, revealing the challenges that shaped his work and worldview. Using rare archival material, expert commentary, and a phantasmagorical animation style, the documentary offers a fresh and intimate portrait of the man behind psychoanalysis.Already awarded 12 international prizes, translated into 12 languages, and screened in 18 countries, Qedar’s extraordinary animated film now embarks on a global screening tour in countries including Germany, the United States, China, France, and others. Audiences worldwide are invited to experience this unique, vividly animated vision of Freud’s personal and cultural journey.For more information on screening dates and locations, visit https://linktr.ee/yairqedar

