Thousands Expected as Courage Polar Bear Dip Returns for 41st Year to Support Clean Water Access

Polar Bear Dip participants brave the freezing waters on New Year's Day

Canada's largest Polar Bear Dip for charity aims to surpass $2.5 million raised for clean water projects through World Vision Canada

Make a splash for a good cause! Join the 41st annual Courage Polar Bear Dip in Oakville to support World Vision Canada.” — World Vision Canada

CANADA, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On New Year's Day, hundreds of courageous participants will once again take the plunge into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Coronation Park in Oakville for the 41st annual Courage Polar Bear Dip in support of World Vision Canada. Dressed in everything from elaborate costumes to spirited swimwear, participants embrace the exhilarating challenge not only for the thrill, but for a cause that saves and transforms lives. With thousands of spectators expected on the shoreline, this beloved tradition continues to bring the community together in a bold effort to tackle the global water crisis.

Make a splash for a good cause! Join the 41st annual Courage Polar Bear Dip in Oakville to support World Vision Canada.

Since partnering with World Vision Canada in 1995, the Courage Polar Bear Dip has raised more than $2.47 million for life-changing clean water initiatives around the world. This year, organizers are aiming to push the total past the $2.5 million milestone, with a fundraising goal of $100,000 to support clean water projects in Ghana and Honduras.

These projects reduce the spread of waterborne diseases, provide safe water close to home, and give children the opportunity to attend school instead of walking long distances each day.

"For 41 years, this community has shown incredible heart and dedication," says Todd Courage, co-founder of the Courage Polar Bear Dip. "Each year, we're reminded that a few brave seconds in cold water can create lasting change for children and families who lack access to clean water."

"The remarkable 41-year commitment shown by the Courage family and the entire Polar Bear Dip community is truly inspiring," says Allison Alley, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. "Every year, this partnership translates fun and fearlessness into tangible change, helping us deliver clean, safe water - a foundational necessity - to vulnerable children and families. We look forward to seeing the community come together again to help us surpass the $2.5 million goal and continue building a healthier future."

Todd and his brother Trent Courage, who co-founded the event, continue to champion clean water access after witnessing firsthand the impact of World Vision's projects in Kenya. "Clean water doesn't just change a day - it changes a future," says Trent. "And this year, when you dip, you're helping give a future to families in Ghana and Honduras."

The 2026 Courage Polar Bear Dip invites new and returning participants alike to celebrate community, compassion, and courage. Whether you dip, sponsor, or cheer, every moment helps bring clean water to those who need it most.

Join us on January 1 at Coronation Park in Oakville and help make the 41st annual Courage Polar Bear Dip the most impactful yet.

Event Schedule – January 1

12:30 PM – Registration opens; live music and entertainment; hot drinks available

1:15 PM – Costume Contest (Best Individual & Best Group)

2:00 PM – DIP!

4:00 PM – Post-Dip Party at Tin Cup Oakville

FAST FACTS ABOUT THE COURAGE POLAR BEAR DIP:

The 2026 event marks the 41st anniversary of this iconic fundraiser

Since 1995, the Courage Polar Bear Dip has raised over $2.47 million for World Vision clean water projects

This year's fundraising goal is $100,000, pushing the lifetime total beyond $2.5 million

Funds raised in 2026 will support clean water initiatives in Ghana and Honduras

The Dip takes place each year on January 1 at Coronation Park in Oakville (1426 Lakeshore Rd W)

On-site registration begins at 12:30 PM

The Courage Polar Bear Dip is Canada's largest Polar Bear Dip for charity

Learn more, register, or sponsor a dipper at: www.polarbeardip.ca

About World Vision Canada

World Vision is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

Polar Bear Dip - for interviews or additional information, please contact Peter Turkington at 905-483-0155 or prturkington@gmail.com;

Vision Canada - for any media or interview requests, please contact Marco Ouji at marco_ouji@worldvision.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.