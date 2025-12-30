Global IT Communications Brings Community STEM Talk to SFS High School

Business Tech Academy BusinessTech Academy Core Values Santa Fe High School Global IT Communications – Whittier Headquarters IT Industry

Global IT Communications delivers a STEM lecture at SFS High School, highlights tech career pathways and the role families play in building opportunity.

Curiosity is a skill. It grows every time you try, learn, and try again.” — Anthony Williams Raré

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s environment, success in tech is shaped by more than talent. Many students are curious and capable, but without clear examples of tech careers, mentors to learn from, and support from the people around them, that potential can stay stuck in the “maybe someday” stage. Global IT Communications brought that message to SFS High School through a community STEM lecture created for both students and families. The session focused on three practical questions: What do tech careers actually look like day to day? What do employers look for early on? And what can families and communities do to help students take the next step with confidence?A central takeaway was that “tech” isn’t one job or one path. It’s a wide set of careers—IT support, networking, cloud operations, cybersecurity, data center operations, project coordination, and more. Many of these roles reward strong communication, consistency, and problem-solving just as much as technical knowledge.Anthony Williams Rare, CEO of Global IT Communications, opened with a personal story that shaped the theme of the talk: most people don’t start with certainty—they start with curiosity. Rare shared that as a child, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do, but he loved cars. Working on vehicles with his father, he learned how to observe problems, test ideas, and keep going when something didn’t work.“I didn’t have it all figured out,” said Rare. “But I had something better than a plan. I had curiosity. Working on cars with my father taught me how to observe, troubleshoot, and keep going when something didn’t work.”Rare connected that experience to modern tech careers, where progress often comes from experimentation, learning through mistakes, and improving step by step. The lecture reinforced that setbacks can be part of the learning process—not a reason to stop.The session also linked the BusinessTech Academy’s principles to real workplace expectations, including pushing personal and academic limits, preparing for professional standards, turning mistakes into growth, building confidence through repetition, strengthening critical thinking, practicing leadership, and understanding technology as a connected system of skills.Students then participated in a hands-on exercise that matched personal interests to real tech pathways. They explored how passions like cars, gaming, music, sports, art, or helping others can connect to technology roles, and each student identified a near-term next step—joining a club, completing a small project, pursuing an entry-level certification, or finding a mentor.Students also asked direct questions about entering the field, including whether college is required, how to gain experience early, and which skills matter most for entry-level opportunities. The discussion emphasized that students can build “proof of learning” through projects, labs, volunteering, and consistent practice—especially when supported by mentors and community guidance.Global IT Communications also highlighted the role families and communities play in shaping outcomes. The lecture offered simple ways families can support student goals without needing a technical background: show up consistently, encourage follow-through, and help students stay engaged long enough to build real confidence.“In today’s environment, exposure changes outcomes,” said a Global IT Communications representative. “When students can see real pathways and meet professionals who explain what the work looks like, ambition becomes concrete.”The event reflects Global IT Communications’ broader community focus on expanding access to technology education and mentorship. Through continued school and community engagement, the company aims to help students explore pathways, build confidence, and develop leadership skills that carry into future careers.About Global IT Communications, Inc.Global IT Communications supports communities by expanding access to technology education, mentorship, and career pathways. Through school and community partnerships, the organization works to strengthen opportunity pipelines and help students translate curiosity into practical skills and career momentum. healthcare, finance, and manufacturing can meet California’s rising expectations for accountability, documentation, and automation transparency.Global IT Communications is a Los Angeles MSP specializing in privacy-critical industries such as healthcare, medical groups, financial/CPA firms, and manufacturing organizations that operate under strict data-handling and compliance obligations. With over two decades of experience supporting regulated enterprises, Global IT merges HIPAA , CPRA, CMMC 2.0, cybersecurity, manufacturing security controls, and compliance governance into a unified operational framework.

Global IT Communications - Who Are We?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.