Aquelyst Launches Duo Equine, Applying Molecular Remediation Technology to Equine Environments
Aquelyst announced the release of Duo Equine, a molecular-level equine solution designed to kill odor, microbials, and residual contaminants at their source.
Equine facilities present a unique set of environmental challenges. Horses spend extended periods in enclosed or semi-enclosed spaces where organic waste, moisture, bedding materials, and limited airflow can combine to create persistent odors and elevated microbial conditions. These environments require careful management, as air quality and surface hygiene play a direct role in overall animal well-being.
Traditional equine products often rely on fragrances, enzymes, or aggressive disinfectants to manage these conditions. While these approaches may offer short-term results, they can raise concerns for horse owners, trainers, and facility managers who are mindful of respiratory sensitivity, skin contact, and repeated exposure. Horses are particularly susceptible to environmental stressors, making product selection a critical decision rather than a routine purchase.
“Horses are not just livestock; they are often the most valuable and closely monitored assets in an equine operation,” said a spokesperson for Aquelyst. “Owners and caretakers need solutions that address environmental problems without introducing unnecessary risks.”
Molecular-Level Differentiation
The technology behind Duo Equine focuses on breaking down and neutralizing volatile organic compounds responsible for odors, bacteria and microorganisms commonly present in equine environments, and residual molecular byproducts that contribute to recurring contamination cycles. Rather than masking odors or relying on repeated surface disinfection, Duo Equine alters these compounds at a molecular level so they can no longer function as odor sources or microbial hosts.
Health, Welfare, and Product Sensitivity
In the equine industry, environmental management is closely tied to animal health. Respiratory comfort, skin exposure, and stall hygiene are ongoing considerations, particularly for performance horses, breeding operations, and aging animals. Products used in these settings must be effective while remaining compatible with close animal contact and daily use.
Multi-Animal Facilities and Shared Environments
Many equine facilities are also home to other animals, including barn cats, dogs, livestock, and wildlife that share or pass through common spaces. These mixed-animal environments require solutions that can be applied consistently across barns, stalls, trailers, and equipment areas without creating conflicting treatments or introducing unnecessary chemical complexity.
Environmental Responsibility and Formulation
Duo Equine was developed as a completely green solution, aligning with the growing emphasis on environmentally responsible practices within the equine and agricultural industries. The product is designed to support effective environmental management without relying on harsh chemicals, heavy fragrances, or persistent residues that may be undesirable in sensitive animal settings.
In addition, Duo Equine is delivered as a liquid formulation, allowing for even distribution across surfaces and within the airspace of barns, stalls, and transport areas. This liquid form supports practical application using standard spraying or misting equipment commonly used in equine facilities, helping ensure consistent coverage without disrupting daily operations.
Sustainability and ESG Considerations
From a sustainability standpoint, Duo Equine reflects an approach aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities increasingly emphasized across agricultural and animal care industries. By focusing on molecular breakdown rather than repeated chemical application, the product is intended to support reduced material usage, improved environmental consistency, and responsible facility management practices. This approach allows equine operations to address hygiene and air-quality challenges while remaining mindful of environmental stewardship, animal welfare, and long-term operational impact.
Practical Applications Across Equine Operations
Duo Equine is formulated for use in barns and stables, stalls, trailers and transport vehicles, wash racks, tack rooms, and shared equipment areas. By targeting the molecular sources of odor and contamination, the product is intended to support cleaner, more stable environments over time.
A Science-Driven Shift in Equine Care
The introduction of Duo Equine reflects a broader shift within the equine industry toward evidence-based environmental management. By adapting proven remediation technology from Remedia International Inc., Aquelyst positions Duo Equine as a solution focused on prevention and stability rather than surface-level correction.
Duo Equine is now available through Aquelyst.com. Aquelyst develops science-driven solutions that adapt established environmental and molecular technologies for use across animal care, agricultural, and facility applications.
