Data Fabric Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company's Data Fabric Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $2.73 billion in 2024 to $3.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Fabric market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and emerging enterprise data management innovators. Companies are focusing on unified data integration, real-time analytics, and automated governance capabilities to enhance scalability and improve decision-making across complex data environments. By strengthening platforms with AI-driven orchestration and end-to-end security, vendors aim to expand market presence and support enterprise-wide digital transformation. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Data Fabric Market?

According to our research, International Business Machine Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The Software division of the company completely involved in the data fabric market growth provides data fabric architecture. It enables data integration, governance and real-time data access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, helping organizations break down data silos and support advanced analytics and AI workloads.

How Concentrated Is the Data Fabric Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse technology demands driven by complex data environments, rising multi-cloud adoption, and the need for scalable, real-time data integration and governance solutions. Leading vendors such as IBM, HPE, Microsoft, Google, Informatica, SAP, Oracle, Amazon, NetApp, and Denodo maintain their dominance through comprehensive, unified data fabric platforms and strong enterprise trust, while smaller vendors continue to focus on niche capabilities. As enterprise data modernization accelerates worldwide, consolidation, ecosystem partnerships, and platform integrations are expected to strengthen the position of major players in the years ahead.

•Leading companies include:

oInternational Business Machine Corporation (5%)

oHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) (5%)

oMicrosoft Corporation (2%)

oGoogle LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (2%)

oInformatica Inc. (2%)

oSAP SE (2%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oAmazon.com Inc. (1%)

oNetApp Inc (1%)

oDenodo Technologies Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Qlik, Microsoft Corporation, CloudFabrix, Promethium, NTT DATA, Cambridge Semantics, Altair Engineering Inc., StreamSets, IBM Corporation, Appian, ServiceNow, Zafin, Oracle Corporation, Denodo Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), OpenText Corporation and Cinchy are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Inspur Group, Alibaba Cloud, Tata Communications, Infosys, Wipro, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Vantara, NEC Corporation, Qlik, Intellectus Corporation, Samsung SDS, LG CNS and Tencent Cloud are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Privitar, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Accenture, Google, SAP SE, Denodo Technologies (Spain), Zscaler, Inc., Informatica, Stratio BD, Radiant Logic and Brainwave GR are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: NetApp, Inc., Denodo Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qlik, Avanade and IBM are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Informatica Inc are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Next-gen data fabric enhances AI-powered telecom analytics is transforming to enable real-time analytics.

•Example: MYCOM OSI Data Fabric application (March 2025) assigns unique identities to enhance AI-driven service and business performance analytics.

•This launch reflects MYCOM OSI’s commitment to empowering CSPs with advanced analytics, operational agility and superior customer experience

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching new products to expand operational capabilities.

•Enhancing investments in automation, metadata management, and data governance capabilities to support large-scale enterprise adoption

•Focusing on unified data orchestration, cross-platform connectivity, and seamless data virtualization to improve operational efficiency

•Leveraging cloud-native architectures and unified analytics platforms to deliver scalable, secure, and high-performance data fabric environment

