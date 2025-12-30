Dairy Processing Equipment Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

dairy Processing Equipment market size

The Business Research Company's Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $11.29 billion in 2024 to $11.86 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dairy Processing Equipment market is dominated by a mix of global food machinery leaders and specialized regional manufacturers. Companies are focusing on high-efficiency processing technologies, automated production lines, and advanced hygienic design standards to strengthen market presence and meet evolving regulatory requirements. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking capacity expansion, technology partnerships, and differentiated market positioning within the rapidly modernizing dairy processing sector

Which Market Player Is Leading the Dairy Processing Equipment Market?

According to our research, GEA Group AG led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The Liquid & Powder Technologies (LPT) of the company is completely involved in the dairy processing equipment market growth, provides processing equipment and integrated solutions for the dairy industry, among other sectors. The LPT division designs, builds, configures, and installs versatile and sustainable equipment, processing lines, and complete plants tailored for dairy processing, including liquid handling, separation, concentration, fermentation, crystallization, purification, drying, and powder handling and packaging.

How Concentrated Is the Dairy Processing Equipment Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the sector’s high operational complexity, stringent food safety regulations, and the need for specialized, reliable, and scalable processing solutions. Leading vendors such as GEA Group AG, SPX Flow Inc., Tetra Pak Inc., Alfa Laval AB, and JBT Corporation maintain strong positions through comprehensive equipment portfolios, advanced automation systems, and long-standing relationships with dairy processors, while smaller firms continue to serve highly specialized niches. As demand accelerates for energy-efficient, hygienically designed, and fully automated dairy processing lines, the market is expected to see increased partnerships, technological collaborations, and selective consolidation, further reinforcing the influence of major players within the global dairy processing ecosystem.

•Leading companies include:

oGEA Group AG (3%)

oSpx Flow Inc. (2%)

oTetra Pak Inc. (2%)

oAlfa Laval AB (2%)

oJBT Corporation (2%)

oBühler Group (2%)

oKrones AG (2%)

oCoperion GmbH (2%)

oFlottweg GmbH (1%)

oIMA S.p.A. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: SPX FLOW, Inc., Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., Marlen International, Inc., Admix, Inc., JBT Corporation (John Bean Technologies Corporation), Bepex International, LLC, CEM Holdings Corporation, Central States Industrial Equipment and Service, Inc. (CSI), DCI, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fristam Pumps USA, LLC, Koss Industrial, Inc., Lee Industries, Inc., Tessa Dairy Machinery Ltd., Paul Mueller Company, MicroDairy Designs, LLC, Inox Industries, Inc., Tetra Pak Processing Systems America, Inc., TechniBlend, LLC, Sanchelima International, Inc., Golden Calf Company, Pro Refrigeration, Inc., and Central Milk Equipment Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Everest Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Danfoss India), RELCO, LLC, NK Dairy Equipments, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd., Guilin Hongxing Dairy Machinery Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co., Ltd., SPX FLOW China (SPX FLOW, Inc.), Fujiseiki Co., Ltd., Asahi Machinery Limited, Krones Korea Co., Ltd., and Hanjin Machinery Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group AG, John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT Corporation), Krones AG, IMA Group (IMA S.p.A.), Sycamore Process Engineering Ltd, Tetra Laval International S.A., Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V., Milkron GmbH, and Serac Group (Serac S.A.) are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: GEA Group Romania (GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft – Romania operations), Tetra Pak Sp. z o.o., and Alfa Laval AB are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Tetra Pak Argentina S.A., GEA Group Argentina (GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft), Roser Group (Roser Grupo Internacional, S.A.), SPX FLOW, Inc., Tecnolatina Colombia S.A.S., JBT Corporation (John Bean Technologies Corporation), Tetra Laval International S.A., and Krones AG are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Innovative Homogenizers For Sustainable Production are focusing on developing energy efficient homogenizers to reduce operational costs and lower environmental impact.

•Example: Tetra Pak, Tetra Pak Homogenizer 15C and 20C (January 2025) designed to deliver simplified, energy-efficient solutions for food and beverage producers, including dairy products.

•This launch reinforces Tetra Pak’s commitment to innovation, performance and scalable solutions tailored to diverse manufacturing needs

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focuses on expanding its operational capabilities through new launches.

•Developing advanced, automated processing machines to enhance production efficiency and meet evolving dairy quality standards.

•Investing in R&D and strategic partnerships to expand technology capabilities in pasteurization, filtration, and hygienic design.

•Expanding global manufacturing and service networks to strengthen customer support and improve market penetration in emerging dairy markets

