Fame Tattoos Offers Eyeliner Tattoo Service

Hialeah studio provides permanent makeup service for individuals seeking enhanced eye definition without daily application.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fame Tattoos, a professional tattoo studio established in Hialeah, Florida, provides eyeliner tattoo services as part of permanent makeup offerings. The service involves precise pigment application along the lash line to enhance and define the eyes, creating either a natural look or a more dramatic effect based on client preference.

The eyeliner tattoo service addresses a practical need for individuals who prefer to avoid daily eyeliner application. The procedure is designed for all skin types, including those with sensitive eyes or makeup allergies. According to the studio, trained artists use hypoallergenic pigments to ensure precision and long-lasting results in each procedure.

"The eyeliner tattoo service represents an extension of the body art expertise at Fame Tattoos into permanent makeup applications," said Mr. Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. "Artists at the studio apply techniques developed through years of tattoo work to create precise, lasting results for clients."

The service starts at $400 for the initial session, with retouches available starting at $200 approximately 4-6 weeks after the initial session. The studio's permanent makeup services also include eyebrow tattoos and lip tattoos, providing alternatives to daily application of makeup products.

Client experiences reflect the quality of work provided at the studio. Marisol D. shared, "I had a great experience at this tattoo shop! El Negro took amazing care of me — professional, patient, and incredibly talented. He made sure I was comfortable the whole time and really brought my idea to life with clean, detailed work. The shop was clean, the vibe was great, and I left extremely happy with my tattoo. Highly recommend El Negro if you want quality and good energy!"

Ryan H. noted, "Omar is the best artist I have ever worked with, and would highly recommend him to anyone. This is the third last piece he has done for me and the results are breathtaking."

Argento L. stated, "After a long process to find the right artist, Fame delivered 100%. Convenient location, updated/clean space, but most of all, Ernie, the artist for my piece, brought it to life with amazing work and attention to detail. Expectations were exceeded and I would highly recommend to anyone looking for quality."

Fame Tattoos opened as a private tattoo studio in 2012, later establishing the flagship location in 2016 in Hialeah. The studio provides a range of services including tattoos in multiple styles, piercings, tooth gem applications, scalp micropigmentation, and tattoo removal using the Tattoo Vanish Method.

The permanent makeup service represents an addition to the studio's body art offerings, applying the same attention to detail and client comfort that has characterized tattoo services since establishment. The studio prioritizes safety and hygiene across all procedures, ensuring a professional experience for clients.

Co-owner Omar "Fame" Gonzalez started tattooing in 2003 and has over 20 years of experience in the industry. Gonzalez created the Realism 3-D X-Ray Tattoo style, a technique where tattoos transform depending on lighting conditions. Gonzalez is sponsored by Cheyenne, a tattoo machine manufacturer based in Germany, and by Hush anesthetics.

The studio's artists have won over 100 awards throughout conventions, demonstrating technical skill and artistic capability across various tattoo styles. The team has attended numerous tattoo conventions worldwide, gaining knowledge and experience from different artists in the field.

Fame Tattoos serves clients in Hialeah, Florida, providing services in a studio environment described as relaxed and peaceful. The combination of over 50 years of collective tattoo experience among artists contributes to the quality of work provided across all service categories.

For individuals interested in permanent makeup services or other body art offerings, Fame Tattoos can be contacted at 305-303-2025 or through the website at https://www.fametattoos.com/. Additional information about services and artist portfolios is available through the studio's blog.

About Fame Tattoos

Tattoo artists at Fame Tattoos are the top artists in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos’ tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Y77vFCWzq1eP6iU9

