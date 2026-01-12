PPL Customers Face Higher Rates and Costly Heating Bills This Winter

PPL Light Price to Compare - Historical Rates 2014-2026

PPL's 3.7% rate hike and colder winter push average bills over $200/month. UtilityRates.com urges customers to lock in fixed rates before June increases.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UtilityRates.com Warns 10-Year Trend of Rising Rates Puts Families at RiskUtilityRates.com is alerting PPL electricity customers from Allentown to Lancaster and Wilkes-Barre that their average monthly electric bills could rise this winter by 4%.On December 1, PPL raised its default rate for non-shopping customers by 3.7%. For these customers, this change means the average monthly supply charge will climb from $100 to $104. Over the past ten years, PPL Price to Compare customers have watched the default rate climb by nearly 40%. Now, with last month's temperatures 8% colder than average, they face paying much higher December bills than they expected.According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), struggling families in the PPL service area could pay as much as $130 more this winter for electricity. As a result, many ratepayers risk going deeper into debt with their utility over high heating bills.With bitter cold still a possibility for the remaining season, UtilityRates.com is warning all PPL customers that their average monthly electric bills may cost them over $200 a month this winter.Key Takeaways1. Beginning in December, an average home using 854 kWh per month will pay nearly $104 in monthly supply charges—approximately $4.00 more than in November.2. PPL customers typically use more electricity during winter, which means supply charges could rise by $10 or more per month.3. After adding PPL distribution charges, the average winter electric bill is expected to exceed $200.What PPL Customers Can DoUtilityRates.com encourages PPL customers frustrated by rising PPL electricity rates to shop for retail Pennsylvania electric suppliers offering the lowest-priced fixed-rate plans. In particular, PPL customers should look for 12-month (or longer) plans that lock in a stable rate for an entire year. This approach can help customers avoid winter price spikes now. And because new PTC rates that go into effect on June 1 could include a 1.5% - 5% from the PJM Capacity Auction, customers may avoid this price shock as well.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, explains, "We know PPL electric consumers are all tired of facing another PPL PTC (Price To Compare) rate hike. Even though Pennsylvania's energy market is adjusting to new supply and demand challenges, the price to compare isn't the only option. We want to remind PPL customers that they still have the power to choose their electricity supplier. And when it comes to staying ahead of major price swings, we can help them find the right plan for their needs."In addition, UtilityRates.com urges all PA electric customers to install energy-saving upgrades. While federal energy tax credit programs have expired, PA consumers can still find money-saving rebates and discounts through their local utility.About UtilityRates.comUtilityRates.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###Houston, TX(866) 303-9147

