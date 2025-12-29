A new policy commentary says ceasefires are most effective when mutual, verified, and backed by trusted third parties.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A policy commentary released today outlines why ceasefires are most effective when they are mutual, verified and supported by credible third-party mechanisms, drawing on historical and regional conflict-resolution experience.The statement notes that international discussions often emphasize calls for ceasefires without fully addressing how they are structured or implemented. According to the release, ceasefires burdened by unilateral conditions or preconditions frequently delay de-escalation rather than reduce violence. Cambodia has publicly stated its willingness to support an immediate ceasefire provided that implementation occurs simultaneously by all parties and includes verification measures. This framework mirrors established international practice, including ceasefires supported by the United States and the United Nations, where reciprocal commitments are viewed as essential to reducing risk and preventing escalation.Verification is identified as a central component of successful ceasefires. Without independent monitoring or agreed-upon mechanisms, ceasefires are vulnerable to breakdowns driven by uncertainty, disputed compliance and misinformation. In Southeast Asia, ASEAN has developed observer and coordination frameworks designed to improve transparency, reduce miscalculation and enhance civilian protection.The release also addresses humanitarian mine clearance, noting that while it is a critical long-term priority, it is not a realistic prerequisite for halting active hostilities. Cambodia, one of the countries most affected by land mines, has worked for decades with international partners, including U.S.- supported programs, to remove explosive remnants of war. Historically, mine-action efforts advance most effectively after fighting has ceased and access improves.According to the statement, ceasefires are intended to stop immediate violence and save lives. Humanitarian recovery, reconstruction and demining efforts follow once stability is established. Reversing this sequence risks prolonging conflict rather than resolving it.The release emphasizes that the issue is not one of political alignment but of conflict management. The United States has long supported ceasefires that are reciprocal, monitored and embedded within regional or international frameworks, principles that remain central to durable peacebuilding. The full policy paper argues that peace is achieved incrementally through verification, cooperation and trust, and that ceasefires work best when they are mutual and verifiable rather than conditional.Disclaimer:The views expressed are solely those of the author.Read the full paper at: sk-laws.com

