Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency

Governor Kathy Hochul today declared a State of Emergency for more than half of New York counties and provided an update on the State’s response ahead of anticipated widespread snowfall Friday night into Saturday morning. Areas of the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions will see the highest snowfall amounts with totals of four to eight inches possible and with localized amounts of up to 12 inches. On average, snowfall rates will be between a half inch to one and a half inches, with peak rates of more than two inches an hour possible. New Yorkers expecting to travel Friday in impacted areas should plan to get to their destinations prior to 6 p.m. when the heaviest snow is expected to begin, and avoid any unnecessary travel until later Saturday morning. If travel is unavoidable, New Yorkers should be sure to leave themselves extra time between destinations and ensure their vehicles are packed with safety essentials. State agencies began preparations for this storm earlier this week.

The State of Emergency impacts Albany, Bronx, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Fulton, Greene, Herkimer, Kings, Madison, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Sullivan, Rensselaer, Suffolk, Ulster, Wayne, Westchester and contiguous counties.

“As widespread snowfall is expected to start in New York City and its surrounding areas this evening, I will declare a State of Emergency to ensure that our agencies and local partners have the resources and tools they need to respond to the storm,” Governor Hochul said. “The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I continue to urge extreme caution throughout the duration of this storm. Please continue to monitor your local forecast, avoid unnecessary travel and if you must travel, take all necessary precautions to ensure you arrive safely at your destination.”

Snow has already begun to fall in the western portions of the state and the system is expected to move east throughout the day. The highest snowfall totals are expected to be throughout the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions with a widespread four to eight inches of snow and some areas potentially may receive one foot. Additionally, parts of Central New York, Southern Tier and Capital Region will see a widespread three to six inches of snow with localized amounts of up to eight inches possible. The heaviest snowfall of the storm is expected in these areas between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, with the potential for some downstate areas to see snowfall rates of more than two inches per hour. These conditions have the potential to create hazardous driving conditions and reduced visibility, so New Yorkers are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel until late Saturday morning.

Strong winds also are anticipated with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible and localized gusts possibly reaching 50 mph. This wind combined with snow, which could be wet and heavy at times, could create the potential for power outages.

In addition to preparing for snow and wind, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these cold weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

View more information on best practices for working in cold weather.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,605 operators and supervisors available statewide. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew needed for the operation (plow, drainage, chipper, load and haul, cut and toss). All impacted residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs as needed to keep trucks on the road.

All available response equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1636 large plow trucks

343 large loaders

154 medium duty trucks with plow

36 large snow blowers

54 tow plows

Equipment Operator Instructors will be engaged in all areas receiving snowfall to perform plow operator training.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 688 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

339 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

66 loaders

126,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable message signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service has proactively engaged with the regulated electric utilities to ensure adequate preparations are being made for the incoming winter storm system. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric service for New Yorkers throughout this storm by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages that may occur.

New York’s utilities currently have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness | Department of Public Service. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility.

New York State Police

The New York State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, DEC, Parks, and our local partners as the expected weather moves into the state. Troopers and specialized units are ready and are on stand-by across all regions to respond to any weather-related emergencies, assist motorists, and support local communities if conditions deteriorate.

Public safety is our priority, and we will continue to adjust staffing and resources as needed to protect the public throughout this weather event. In an emergency, call 911.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to high winds, heavy snowfall and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS. While some waterways may appear frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams during major storm events. Hikers are encouraged to check DEC’s webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov , check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. All planned work is being postponed for the duration of the storm. MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms, and stairs where ice exists, keep signals, switches, and the third rail operating, remove any downed trees that may fall across tracks, and address any weather-related challenges during the storm. NYC Transit outfitted 3,628 buses with snow-chains on the rear wheels of buses in order to provide deep and safer traction during snow conditions. MTA Bridges and Tunnels advise motorists to use caution on snowy or icy roadways and to drive at reduced speeds.

Customers are encouraged to check the MTA app, TrainTime app, or mta.info for the latest service updates and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is closely monitoring weather conditions and is working with airport terminal operators and other airport partners in preparation. Air travelers should check with their airlines for updated information on their flights before leaving for the airport or check the Federal Aviation Administration website for any FAA programs that may affect flight operations at their departure or arrival airport. Motorists who use the Port Authority’s six bridges and tunnels are strongly encouraged to sign up for email alerts and allow for additional travel time. Midtown Bus Terminal users can use the MyTerminalapp for real-time updates or check directly with their bus carriers for service changes. PATH riders can check train service information via the PATH mobile app, RidePATH.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be traveling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cellphone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outage Safety Tips

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: 845-452-2700

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

For more safety tips, go to www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.