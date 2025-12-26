Lisa Renee to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Renee, performer, writer, producer, and motivational creative, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on personal accountability, listening to your inner voice, and taking consistent action to create your own path to success.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Renee will explore what it means to become the captain of your own life and move forward even on the toughest days.She breaks down how clarity, self-trust, and daily execution can turn what feels impossible into achievable momentum. Viewers will walk away with renewed motivation to trust themselves, take the first step, and intentionally surround themselves with positivity.“Love, it’s really that simple,” said Renee.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/lisa-renee

