Holli Cadman to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holli Cadman, salon owner, entrepreneur, and founder of a thriving beauty brand, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how resilience, kindness, and bold leadership can transform personal pain into purpose—and a failing business into a seven-figure success story.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Cadman shares how rebuilding her life after sexual assault, toxic relationships, and becoming a teen mom became the foundation for creating a powerful new future.She breaks down the moment she trusted her instincts, took a bold leap to purchase a failing salon, and transformed it into a thriving seven-figure business built on strong culture, mentorship, and support.Viewers will also discover how she navigated COVID with creativity, expanded into education and authorship, and built her own extension line—while leading with kindness, accountability, and purpose.“The legacy I want to leave is that I got to the top, but held the hands of the people behind me and brought them with me,” said Cadman.Holli’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/holli-cadman

