RE: I89 Northbound near mile marker 73.2

The roadway is now back open to both lanes – the vehicle has been cleared

Thank you for your patience

 

From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, December 26, 2025 12:13 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 73.2 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

VSP Williston Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I 89 is down to one lane on the Northbound side in the area of mile marker 73.2 due to a single motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for about an hour, possibly longer.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

