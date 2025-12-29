Pet Food Market Trends Pet Food Market Growth Pet Food Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Pet Food Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Pet Food Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Food Market to Surpass $102 billion in 2029. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Pet Food market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pet Food Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the pet food market in 2029, valued at $42,900 million. The market is expected to grow from $34,107 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of shelter animals and expansion of the retail and e-commerce industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pet Food Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pet food market in 2029, valued at $38,989 million. The market is expected to grow from $31,432 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the growth of pet insurance and expansion of the retail and e-commerce industry.

Request a free sample of the Pet Food Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3339&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Pet Food Market in 2029?

The pet food market is segmented by type into dog food, cat food and other pet food. The dog food market will be the largest segment of the pet food market segmented by type, accounting for 57% or $58,581 million of the total in 2029. The dog food market will be supported by growing pet humanization trends with rising adoption of dogs as companions, increasing demand for breed-specific and age-specific formulations, higher spending on premium and functional dog food enriched with vitamins and probiotics, growing awareness about canine nutrition and digestive health, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases in dogs driving the need for specialized diets and strong product innovation in grain-free, organic and natural dog food categories.

The pet food market is segmented by ingredients into animal derivatives, plant derivatives and synthetic. The animal derivatives market will be the largest segment of the pet food market segmented by ingredients, accounting for 61% or $62,501 million of the total in 2029. The animal derivatives market will be supported by high protein content that aligns with pets’ natural dietary needs, growing demand for meat-based nutrition to support muscle growth and energy, use of poultry, fish, and meat meals as cost-effective ingredients, rising preference for raw and freeze-dried animal protein diets, consumer perception of higher palatability and acceptance by pets, and product innovation in single-animal protein diets for pets with allergies.

The pet food market is segmented by distribution channel into specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets and other distribution channels. The specialized pet shops market will be the largest segment of the pet food market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 36% or $36,251 million of the total in 2029. The specialized pet shops market will be supported by personalized recommendations from trained staff, wide variety of premium and niche pet food brands, increasing consumer trust in specialized outlets for quality assurance, strong role in educating customers about pet nutrition, rising popularity of boutique pet stores offering natural and organic food, and exclusive availability of certain specialty brands through these channels

What is the expected CAGR for the Pet FoodMarket leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pet food market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pet Food Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pet food market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape consumer nutrition preferences and companion animal health standards worldwide.

Increasing Adoption of Shelter Animals - The increasing adoption of shelter animals will become a key driver of growth in the pet food market by 2029. As more individuals and families choose to adopt pets from shelters, the overall pet population increases, leading to higher demand for pet food products. Adopted animals require consistent nutrition, prompting owners to purchase quality food tailored to their health and dietary needs. This trend aligns with growing consumer awareness of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. Consequently, manufacturers and retailers are witnessing expanded opportunities to introduce diverse and premium formulations, strengthening market revenues and fueling sustained industry growth globally. As a result, the increasing adoption of shelter animals is anticipated to contributing to a 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Growth of Pet Insurance - The growth of pet insurance will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pet food market by 2029. Pet insurance reduces the financial burden of veterinary care, encouraging owners to invest more in their pets’ overall well-being, including nutrition. With rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of pet health, owners are opting for premium and specialized pet food products that promote longevity and prevent health issues. Insured pet owners are more likely to purchase high-quality diets tailored to specific needs, such as breed, age, or health conditions. This trend presents significant growth opportunities for pet food manufacturers focusing on premium and functional offerings. Consequently, the growth of pet insurance capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.1% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Awareness Of Pet Nutrition And Health - The increasing awareness of pet nutrition and health within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the pet food market by 2029. Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the importance of balanced diets, quality ingredients and functional benefits in maintaining their pets’ well-being. This heightened focus on preventive health has fueled demand for premium, natural and specialized pet food formulations that support immunity, digestion and weight management. Additionally, rising access to information through digital platforms and veterinarian recommendations further reinforces this trend. As a result, manufacturers are innovating with tailored solutions and fortified products, creating significant opportunities for market expansion in both developed and emerging economies. Therefore, this increasing awareness of pet nutrition and health across digital manufacturing operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The Retail And E-Commerce Industry - The expansion of the retail and e-commerce industry will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the pet food market by 2029. Online platforms and modern retail formats provide consumers with greater convenience, a wider product selection and competitive pricing, driving higher purchase frequency. E-commerce also enables personalized recommendations, subscription models and easy access to premium and specialized pet food products. Additionally, strategic partnerships between manufacturers and online retailers, along with discounts and home delivery services, are attracting a larger customer base. This digital shift, combined with the growth of organized retail, significantly enhances product visibility and accessibility, creating strong opportunities for market growth globally. Consequently, the expansion of the retail and e-commerce industry strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Pet Food Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pet Food Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the pet food for dog market, the animal derivative pet food market, and the specialized shops for pet food market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $44 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising pet humanization, growing demand for premium and functional nutrition, and the rapid expansion of organized pet retail channels. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward high-quality, health-focused pet diets supported by increased consumer spending on companion animals. As manufacturers innovate with natural ingredients, protein-rich formulations, and tailored nutritional solutions, these segments are expected to fuel transformative growth within the broader global pet food industry.

The pet food for dog market is projected to grow by $17,488 million, the animal derivative pet food market by $16,902 million, and the specialized shops for pet food market by $9,732 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.