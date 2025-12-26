From Long-Term Care to Global Breakthrough: A World-First Cure at KFSHRC

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a young girl with a life-threatening clotting disorder first arrived at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre more than two decades ago, it was impossible to foresee that her case would one day reshape medical understanding. Diagnosed with congenital plasminogen deficiency, an exceptionally rare condition documented in only a few dozen cases worldwide, she required continuous medical care from infancy.Over the course of 22 years, KFSHRC’s clinical teams accompanied her through every stage of life, from early childhood to adulthood, closely monitoring her blood chemistry, managing recurrent complications, and protecting her eyesight through specialized ophthalmic therapy. Each step of care was supported by an integrated network of hematologists, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, and technologists, united by a single objective: preserving her quality of life until a curative solution became possible.That turning point arrived when the hospital performed the world’s first liver transplant for this condition, converting decades of supportive treatment into a definitive cure. Led by KFSHRC’s transplant team, the procedure represented not only a surgical milestone but the culmination of a long-standing partnership between clinicians, researchers, and a steadfast family.Her father’s words reflect the emotional depth of that journey: “My daughter suffered from the moment she was born. We lived in continuous worry until God opened a door of hope.” His testimony echoes the experience of countless families across the Kingdom who face complex chronic illnesses while relying on the support of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system.The case also highlights the Kingdom’s sustained investment in long-term patient care. For years, her treatment, including regular plasminogen infusions and vision-preserving medications, exceeded 1.6 million U.S. dollars annually, entirely covered by the Saudi government, underscoring a national commitment that places human dignity and continuity of care at the center of medical practice.Today, her recovery stands as a powerful example of KFSHRC’s precision medicine approach, where genetics, advanced surgical capability, and sustained multidisciplinary care converge to transform what once seemed unattainable into a new clinical reality, demonstrating that continuity of care can lead not only to survival, but to medical discovery.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

