LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Woven Fabrics Market to Surpass $39 billion in 2029. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $9,584 billion by 2029, the Non-Woven Fabrics market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the non-woven fabrics market in 2029, valued at $9,008 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,986 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements and increasing e-commerce industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market In 2029?

USA will be the largest country in the non-woven fabrics market in 2029, valued at $6,741 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,126 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing need for strong and lightweight materials, expansion of the apparel industry, increased disposable incomes and increasing investments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market in 2029?

The non-woven fabrics market is segmented by technology into spun bond, wet laid, dry laid, air laid and other technologies. The spun bond market will be the largest segment of the non-woven fabrics market segmented by technology, accounting for 47% or $18,541 million of the total in 2029. The spun bond market will be supported by increasing usage in diapers, sanitary napkins and medical disposables, strong, lightweight and adaptable for various applications, growing healthcare sector, availability of biodegradable and sustainable spun bond options, increasing construction activities, advancements in technology and expanding e-commerce industry.

The non-woven fabrics market is segmented by product into polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, viscose and other products. The polypropylene market will be the largest segment of the non-woven fabrics market segmented by product, accounting for 37% or $14,607 million of the total in 2029. The polypropylene market will be supported by preferred material for air and liquid filtration applications, low-cost solution with excellent durability, increasing usage in face masks, gowns and sterilization wraps, availability of recyclable polypropylene supports eco-friendly initiatives, rapid growth in packaging for durable, lightweight and moisture-resistant packaging, advancements in melt blown technology and high demand in hygiene product.

The non-woven fabrics market is segmented by end-users into industrial, hygiene industry, building and construction, textile and other end-users. The hygiene industry market will be the largest segment of the non-woven fabrics market segmented by end-users, accounting for 47% or $18,469 million of the total in 2029. The hygiene industry market will be supported by increased use of non-woven fabrics in diapers, sanitary napkins and adult incontinence products, improved comfort and softness, increasing health and safety concerns minimizing contamination risks in personal care, advanced non-woven fabric technologies, growing preference for biodegradable and eco-friendly non-woven fabrics in hygiene products, heightened awareness of hygiene and sanitation, expanding global population and growth in the use of hygiene products.

What is the expected CAGR for the Non-Woven Fabrics Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the non-woven fabrics Market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global non-woven fabrics market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape hygiene, medical, automotive, and industrial applications worldwide.

Expansion Of The Construction Industry - The expansion of the construction industry will become a key driver of growth in the non-woven fabrics market by 2029. Non-woven fabrics are extensively utilized within the construction sector for applications such as geotextiles, which contribute to soil stabilization, erosion control and drainage systems. As the construction industry increasingly embraces eco-friendly practices, the adoption of non-woven fabrics is growing as a sustainable alternative to traditional materials like woven fabrics or synthetic fibres. As a result, the expansion of the construction is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increased Adoption In The Automotive Industry- The increased adoption in the automotive industry will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the non-woven fabrics market by 2029. Non-woven fabrics are widely utilized in automotive interiors, including headliners, carpets, seat covers and filtration systems, due to their lightweight and durable properties. These materials deliver superior strength-to-weight ratios, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and reducing vehicle weight, which supports enhanced performance and compliance with environmental standards. Preferred for their aesthetic appeal, non-woven fabrics offer design flexibility, comfort and acoustic insulation, enhancing the overall passenger experience. By providing soft-touch surfaces and soundproofing, they add value to vehicle interiors, aligning with modern automotive design expectations. As a result, the increased adoption in the automotive industry is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization- The increasing urbanization will serve as a key growth catalyst for the non-woven fabrics market by 2029. Urban areas typically drive higher industrial and manufacturing activities, creating increased demand for non-woven fabrics across sectors such as construction (e.g., geotextiles), automotive (e.g., seat covers, airbags) and agriculture (e.g., mulching films). These applications benefit from proximity to urban infrastructure and production hubs. As urban consumers and industries prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, non-woven fabrics, often made from recycled materials, align with this trend, boosting their market appeal and demand. As a result, the increasing urbanization is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of E-Commerce Sector- The expansion of e-commerce sector will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the non-woven fabrics market by 2029. Non-woven fabrics are gaining popularity in the packaging of consumer goods, driven by their lightweight, durability and cost-effectiveness. The growth of e-commerce has led to an increased demand for packaging solutions such as protective covers, reusable bags and cushioning materials, making non-woven fabrics a preferred choice. Their sustainability attributes, including lower raw material consumption and higher recyclability, align with e-commerce companies’ commitments to eco-friendly packaging. As a result, the expansion of e-commerce sector is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Non-Woven Fabrics Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the spun bond non-woven fabrics market, the polypropylene non-woven fabrics market, and the non-woven fabrics hygiene market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $18 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global demand for hygiene and medical products, the material's cost-effectiveness and versatility, and the expansion of sustainable manufacturing practices. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of non-woven fabrics as superior alternatives to traditional textiles, fuelling transformative growth within the broader technical textiles and materials industry.

The non-woven fabrics hygiene market by $6,601 million, the spun bond non-woven fabrics market is projected to grow by $6,415 million and the polypropylene non-woven fabrics market by $4,761 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

