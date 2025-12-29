Common Ground Launches Free Tool to Evaluate AI Resources for Nonprofits & NGOs

Screenshot of Common Ground’s AI Tool Check directory showing ratings for Asana, Box AI, Buffer, Canva, ChatGPT, and Claude. Craig Bowman is the founder and President of Common Ground Consulting Common Ground Consulting logo

New resource rates 30+ AI tools across 12 nonprofit use cases, with honest assessments of pricing, privacy, security, and mission-fit.

Nonprofits don't need another generic AI tool roundup. They need real answers on nonprofit discounts, data privacy, and whether a tool fits their actual workflows.” — Craig A. Bowman

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Common Ground Consulting , a Washington, D.C.-based firm that helps nonprofits build adaptive strategies using AI-enhanced methodologies, today announced the launch of AI Tools for Nonprofits . This free online resource allows nonprofits and NGOs to evaluate and select AI tools with confidence.The resource provides detailed assessments of more than 30 leading AI platforms and tools across categories, including writing assistants, meeting transcription, design tools, project management, and engagement software. Each evaluation covers nonprofit-specific pricing, privacy and security policies, use-case ratings, and practical guidance."Most AI tool reviews are written for tech companies and enterprise buyers," said Craig Bowman, President of Common Ground Consulting. "They don't mention that Canva is free for nonprofits, that Claude offers a 75% discount, or that some tools train on your data while others don't. We built this resource to answer the questions nonprofit leaders are actually asking."12 Ways Nonprofits Use AI, Each Rated SeparatelyA tool that excels at writing donor emails may be terrible for analyzing program data. That's why Common Ground's evaluations rate each tool separately for 12 distinct nonprofit use cases:• Grant writing and research• Donor communications• Marketing content and social media• Board reports and presentations• Program documentation• Meeting notes and transcription• Data analysis• Visual design• Strategic planning• Email campaigns• Volunteer coordination• Event planningEach use case carries different risks. A tool used for internal meeting notes has different privacy implications than one used for donor-facing communications. The evaluations use a green/yellow/red rating system to help nonprofits quickly identify which tools fit their specific needs.Filling a Critical Information GapThe resource arrives as nonprofits and NGOs face mounting pressure to adopt AI tools while navigating tight budgets, data privacy concerns, and a flood of conflicting information about which technologies actually deliver value.Many AI vendors offer significant nonprofit discounts, but these programs are often buried in website footers or require navigating complex verification processes. Common Ground's evaluations consolidate this information, providing step-by-step guidance on accessing discounts through channels like TechSoup, Google for Nonprofits, and direct vendor applications."We found nonprofits paying full price for tools they could get for free, and others avoiding excellent tools because they didn't know discounts existed," Bowman noted.What Makes This Resource DifferentUnlike generic software review sites, Common Ground's evaluations are explicitly built for nonprofit decision-makers:• Nonprofit Discount Details: Exact discount percentages, eligibility requirements, and application processes for each tool.• Privacy Ratings: Clear assessments of data training policies, security certifications, and whether tools meet nonprofit compliance needs.• Use-Case Ratings: Green/yellow/red ratings for each of the 12 nonprofit use cases so that organizations can match tools to their actual work.• Honest Recommendations: Direct guidance on when free alternatives outperform paid tools, and which premium features actually matter for nonprofit work.• Regular Updates: Pricing and policies change frequently. Evaluations are dated and refreshed as vendors modify their offerings. New tools are frequently being added.An Extension of Responsible AI PracticeThe evaluation site reflects Common Ground's broader commitment to helping nonprofits adopt AI responsibly. The firm's AI Compact establishes clear principles for transparency, equity, and human oversight in AI-assisted work.Bowman, who has written extensively on AI ethics in the nonprofit sector, sees the evaluation resource as a natural extension of that work."Technology vendors have every incentive to oversell their products," Bowman said. "Nonprofits need an independent voice that's done the research and will tell them straight: this tool is worth it, this one isn't, and here's why."Free Access for All NonprofitsThe AI Tools for Nonprofits resource is available at no cost to all nonprofit organizations. Free-tier evaluations are fully accessible without registration. Evaluations of paid tiers require only an email address to access.The site launches with evaluations covering more than 30 AI tools across multiple categories, with additional assessments planned throughout 2026.About Common Ground ConsultingCommon Ground Consulting has helped mission-driven organizations strengthen strategy, leadership, and impact for three decades. The firm combines global experience across 35 countries with deep expertise in the U.S. nonprofit ecosystem. Common Ground's AI-enhanced approach accelerates strategic planning, builds organizational resilience, and demonstrates what a responsible human-plus-AI partnership can achieve.

