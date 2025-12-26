Curoso Plumbing Inc. Launches $100 Off Tankless Water Heater Replacement or Installation in Sonoma County

Logo

Save $100 on tankless water heater replacement or installation with Curoso Plumbing’s limited-time special in Sonoma County.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curoso Plumbing Inc., a Voted Best Plumber in Sonoma County and trusted, family-owned plumbing company serving Sonoma County and surrounding North Bay communities for over 40 years, is proud to announce the launch of a special limited-time offer: $100 OFF Tankless Water Heater Installation or Replacement.Recognized for excellence in craftsmanship and customer service, Curoso Plumbing Inc. has also been featured in PlumberMag Magazine and other industry publications, highlighting the company’s long-standing reputation and commitment to quality. Promotional offer images are included with this announcement to help homeowners easily identify and take advantage of this savings opportunity.This new offer is designed to help local homeowners upgrade to energy-efficient, on-demand hot water systems while saving on upfront costs. Tankless water heaters provide endless hot water, improved energy efficiency, and long-term savings—making them a smart investment for modern homes.Fast, Reliable, and Guaranteed ServiceCuroso Plumbing Inc. is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and is proudly run by Santa Rosa native Jim Curoso. A three-sport letterman at Santa Rosa High School with a Master’s Degree in Education, Jim continues a family legacy that began when his father started plumbing in the U.S. Navy.Today, the Curoso family is widely known across the North Bay for award-winning service, integrity, and dependable workmanship.Customers benefit from:Fast response times and emergency plumbing supportSame-day water heater service in most casesConvenient 2-hour appointment windowsFully guaranteed workmanship5-star ratings across Yelp, Angi, and other review platformsA+ rating with the Better Business BureauAwards, Recognition & Media Features⭐ Voted Best Plumber in Sonoma County🏆 Featured in PlumberMag Magazine⭐ Hundreds of 5-Star Customer Reviews🏅 A+ Rated by the Better Business BureauSpecial Offers from Curoso Plumbing Inc.$100 OFF Tankless Water Heater Replacement or Installation$50 OFF Water Heater Replacement or Installation$50 OFF Water Filtration System Installation$25 OFF Kitchen Faucet Installation Special$100 OFF Repiping Services $25 OFF Veteran Discounts$25 OFF First Responder DiscountsComprehensive Plumbing ServicesIn addition to water heater services, Curoso Plumbing Inc. offers a full range of residential plumbing solutions, including:General Plumbing & Emergency PlumbingToilet InstallationTub and Shower Replacement or InstallationGas Line InstallationResidential Plumbing RepairsRepiping ServicesGarbage Disposal Installation & RepairWater and Sewer Line RepairProfessional Drain Cleaning Service AreasCuroso Plumbing proudly serves Santa Rosa and nearby communities including Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Windsor, Novato, Sonoma, and San Rafael.Contact InformationCuroso Plumbing Inc.1925 Fulton RdSanta Rosa, CA 95403, United StatesPhone: (707) 545-5017Website: http://curosoplumbing.com/ Homeowners are encouraged to call today to schedule service and take advantage of this limited-time tankless water heater savings.About Curoso Plumbing Inc.Curoso Plumbing Inc. is an award-winning, family-operated plumbing company dedicated to quality workmanship, honest service, and total customer satisfaction. Every job—large or small—is treated with the utmost care, and the team looks forward to continuing to serve Sonoma County with excellence.

