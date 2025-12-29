Printed Circuit Board Market Share Printed Circuit Board Market Size Printed Circuit Board Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Printed Circuit Board Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Printed Circuit Board Market to Surpass $87 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Semiconductor And Related Devices market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $858 billion by 2029, with Printed Circuit Board to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,240 billion by 2029, the Printed Circuit Board market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Printed Circuit Board Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the printed circuit board market in 2029, valued at $53,104 million. The market is expected to grow from $39,052 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing use of wearable health devices and rise in internet of things (IoT) devices.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Printed Circuit Board Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the printed circuit board market in 2029, valued at $35,310 million. The market is expected to grow from $25,653 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing use of wearable health devices and rise in internet of things (IoT) devices.

What will be Largest Segment in the Printed Circuit Board Market in 2029?

The printed circuit board market is segmented by type into single sided, double sided, multi-layer, high density interconnect (HDI) and other types. The multi-layer market will be the largest segment of the printed circuit board market segmented by type, accounting for 38% or $33,077 million of the total in 2029. The multi-layer market will be supported by higher component density, enhanced electrical performance, reduced signal interference, ability to support complex designs, increasing demand for miniaturized electronics, improved heat dissipation capabilities, rising need for high-speed data transmission, greater flexibility in design and growing adoption in high-performance sectors like telecommunications and automotive.

The printed circuit board market is segmented by substrate into rigid, flexible and rigid-flex. The rigid market will be the largest segment of the printed circuit board market segmented by substrate, accounting for 86% or $75,015 million of the total in 2029. The rigid market will be supported by high structural integrity, cost-effectiveness for large-volume production, ability to support complex circuitry, widespread use in consumer electronics and industrial applications and reliable performance in harsh environments.

The printed circuit board market is segmented by laminate type into FR-4, polyimide and other laminate types. The fr-4 market will be the largest segment of the printed circuit board market segmented by laminate, accounting for 59% or $51,712 million of the total in 2029. The fr-4 market will be supported by wide availability, cost-effectiveness, high reliability, excellent dielectric properties, strong mechanical strength, versatility in various applications, ease of fabrication, high-temperature resistance, good thermal conductivity and compatibility with a variety of components.

The printed circuit board market is segmented by end-use industry into industrial electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, IT and telecom, consumer electronics and other end-use industries. The consumer electronics market will be the largest segment of the printed circuit board market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 39% or $33,578 million of the total in 2029. The consumer electronics market will be supported by rising demand for miniaturized and multifunctional devices, increasing adoption of smart devices and wearables, growing popularity of connected home technologies, advancements in display technologies, higher demand for efficient power management and evolving consumer preferences for high-performance electronics.

What is the expected CAGR for the Printed Circuit Board Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the printed circuit board market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Printed Circuit Board Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global printed circuit board market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape the electronics manufacturing ecosystem and advanced quality assurance processes worldwide.

The Expansion Of Medical Devices - The expansion of medical devices will become a key driver of growth in the printed circuit board market by 2029. Devices such as MRI machines, CT scanners, patient monitors, infusion pumps and wearable health trackers require highly reliable and compact PCBs to support complex electronic functions and ensure accurate performance. With the rise in chronic diseases, aging populations and demand for remote healthcare, the medical sector is rapidly adopting portable and connected devices, many of which use multilayer, rigid-flex and high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs. Additionally, regulatory focus on miniaturization and functionality in life-saving equipment pushes innovation in PCB design. As a result, the expansion of medical devices is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Use Of Wearable Health Devices - The increasing use of wearable health devices will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the printed circuit board market by 2029. Wearables such as fitness trackers, smartwatches and health-monitoring bands rely heavily on miniaturized PCBs to support functions like heart rate monitoring, ECG tracking, blood oxygen sensing and real-time data transmission. As healthcare shifts towards preventive care and remote monitoring, consumer and medical demand for these devices is accelerating. This trend compels manufacturers to develop smaller, more reliable and multilayer PCBs that can operate efficiently in compact, body-worn formats. Additionally, innovations in flexible and rigid-flex PCBs are enabling new wearable form factors, further expanding the application scope. The surge in wearable adoption, driven by aging populations and fitness-conscious consumers, directly boosts PCB production and technological advancement across the electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Consequently, the increasing use of wearable health devices capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In IoT Devices - The increase in IoT devices will serve as a key growth catalyst for the printed circuit board market by 2029. IoT devices ranging from smart home appliances and industrial sensors to connected vehicles and healthcare monitors require PCBs to serve as their foundational electronic platforms. These devices often operate in space-constrained, low-power environments, necessitating the use of advanced PCB types such as multilayer, rigid-flex and high-frequency boards. As the IoT ecosystem expands, with billions of devices expected to be connected globally, manufacturers are scaling up PCB production to meet the rising volume and complexity requirements. Moreover, the integration of sensors, communication modules and processing units within a single device amplifies the need for highly integrated and reliable PCB solutions. This widespread adoption of IoT across industries ensures sustained demand and continuous innovation in PCB design and manufacturing. Therefore, this increase in IoT devices operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives - The government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the printed circuit board market by 2029. Programs such as the “Make in India” initiative and the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act are encouraging local production of electronic components, including PCBs, by offering subsidies, tax incentives and grants to manufacturers. These policies reduce dependency on imports, foster innovation and attract foreign investments in PCB fabrication facilities. Additionally, government funding for R&D in electronics and digitization in sectors like defense, healthcare and telecommunications increases demand for advanced PCBs. Regulatory support for cleaner production and e-waste management also encourages sustainable practices, expanding opportunities in eco-friendly PCB segments. By creating a supportive ecosystem through policy, funding and infrastructure, governments are directly influencing the expansion and competitiveness of the PCB industry. Consequently, the government initiatives strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Printed Circuit Board Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the rigid printed circuit board market, the polyimide-based printed circuit board market, the multi-layer printed circuit board market and the printed circuit board for consumer electronics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $46 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising demand for high-density electronic components, technological advancements in miniaturized circuit design, and the rapid expansion of applications in consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial automation. This momentum underscores the accelerating adoption of advanced PCB architectures that enable superior performance, enhanced thermal stability, and increased design flexibility fuelling transformative growth across the global printed circuit board industry.

The rigid printed circuit board market is projected to grow by $18,369 million, the polyimide-based printed circuit board market by $10,772 million, the printed circuit board for consumer electronics market by $8,315 million and multi-layer printed circuit board market by $8,434 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

