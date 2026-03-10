Drug Redevelopment Momentum In The Drug Repositioning Service Market 2026

Drug Repositioning Service Market Size Drug Repositioning Service Market Insights Drug Repositioning Service Market Share

The Business Research Company's Drug Repositioning Service Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $34.2 billion in 2025 to $36.19 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Repositioning Service market to surpass $46 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Drug Repurposing market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $58 billion by 2030, with Drug Repositioning Service to represent around 79% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,513 billion by 2030, the Drug Repositioning Service market is estimated to account for nearly 1.8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Drug Repositioning Service Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the drug repositioning service market size in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to substantial NIH and federal funding for biomedical research, a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, strong presence of AI-driven drug discovery companies, advanced clinical research infrastructure, strategic collaborations between academia and industry, and supportive regulatory frameworks across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Drug Repositioning Service Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the drug repositioning service market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the high volume of clinical trial activity, increasing number of drug candidates facing patent expirations, strong venture capital funding for biotech startups, growing adoption of real-world evidence and health data analytics, and strategic licensing and asset acquisition agreements aimed at revitalizing shelved or underperforming drug assets.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Drug Repositioning Service Market In 2030?

The drug repositioning service market is segmented by type into generic drugs and clinical trial failed drugs. The generic drugs market will be the largest segment of the drug repositioning service market segmented by type, accounting for 64% or $29 billion of the total in 2030. The generic drugs market will be supported by the growing need for cost-effective therapeutic alternatives, increasing patent expirations of branded drugs, expanding use of AI-driven screening to identify new indications for established compounds, strong regulatory familiarity with approved active ingredients, rising demand for faster time-to-market strategies, and increasing pharmaceutical partnerships aimed at maximizing lifecycle value of existing drug portfolios.

The drug repositioning service market is segmented by therapeutic area into oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapeutic areas.

The drug repositioning service market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations (CROs), academic research institutions, and hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Drug Repositioning Service Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the drug repositioning service market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Drug Repositioning Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global drug repositioning service market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape drug development timelines, precision medicine strategies, R&D investment models, and cost-efficient innovation frameworks across the pharmaceutical industry

Increasing Pressure To Reduce Drug Development Timelines And Costs - The increasing pressure to reduce drug development timelines and costs is expected to become a key growth driver for the drug repositioning service market by 2030. The need to shorten development cycles and control R&D expenses is accelerating demand for repositioning services, as conventional drug discovery is highly expensive and often exceeds a decade in duration. Drug repositioning enables companies to bypass early-stage discovery by leveraging existing compounds with established safety profiles, significantly reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market. It also supports faster responses to urgent and unmet medical needs. As a result, this pressure is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Interest In Personalized Medicine Approaches - The growing interest in personalized medicine approaches is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the drug repositioning service market by 2030. Increasing focus on precision medicine is enhancing demand for repositioning strategies, as approved or investigational drugs can be aligned with specific genetic markers or disease subtypes. This facilitates targeted and effective therapies without initiating entirely new development programs. Repositioning enables quicker adaptation of known compounds for defined patient populations, closely supporting personalized treatment objectives. Consequently, this trend is projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Rise in healthcare expenditures globally supporting pharmaceutical investments - The rise in healthcare expenditures globally supporting pharmaceutical investments is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the drug repositioning service market by 2030. Growing public and private healthcare spending is increasing investment in innovative and cost-efficient R&D strategies, including drug repositioning. As funding for healthcare systems expands, pharmaceutical companies are prioritizing faster and lower-risk development pathways. Drug repositioning offers an efficient alternative by reducing development uncertainty and financial burden, thereby strengthening its adoption. Therefore, this trend is projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Drug Repositioning Service Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the generic drugs market and the clinical trial failed drugs market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing pressure to reduce drug development costs and timelines, growing adoption of AI-enabled drug repositioning platforms, rising demand for precision and personalized therapies, expanding pharmaceutical partnerships to revive shelved or failed assets, and supportive regulatory pathways encouraging alternative development strategies. This momentum reflects the industry’s accelerating shift toward cost-efficient innovation, risk mitigation in R&D pipelines, and faster commercialization of existing compounds, fueling transformative growth within the broader pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem.

The generic drugs market is projected to grow by $8 billion, and clinical trial failed drugs market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

