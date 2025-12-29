Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market Share Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market Size Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market to Surpass $74 billion in 2029. In comparison, the General Communication Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $91 billion by 2029, with Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment to represent around 81% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market in 2029, valued at $25,789 million. The market is expected to grow from $14,935 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing use of smartphones and the rising internet users.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market in 2029, valued at $23,288 million. The market is expected to grow from $13,272 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to an increase in 5G network and increasing investments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market in 2029?

The wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market is segmented by equipment into microwave equipment, sub-6 Ghz equipment, trade management software and test and measurement equipment. The microwave equipment market will be the largest segment of the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market segmented by equipment, accounting for 39% or $28,784 million of the total in 2029. The microwave equipment market will be supported by the increased smartphone penetration, 5G deployment and demand for high-speed connectivity, the need for robust backhaul solutions like microwave equipment continues to expand.

The wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market is segmented by topology into point to point (PTP) configurations and point to multipoint (PTM) configurations. The point to multipoint (PTM) configurations market will be the largest segment of the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market segmented by topology, accounting for 59% or $43,334 million of the total in 2029. The point to multipoint (PTM) configurations market will be supported by the increasing demand for 5G networks, the expansion of the IoT and the need for efficient wireless communication in underserved areas.

The wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market is segmented by services into network services, professional services and system integration services. The network services market will be the largest segment of the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market segmented by services, accounting for 47% or $34,981 million of the total in 2029. The network services market will be supported by increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency and reliable communication services, especially with the growing adoption of 5G, internet of things (IoT) and mobile data consumption.

The wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market is segmented by applications into building-to-building connectivity, cellular backhaul, broadband connectivity backhaul, video surveillance backhaul and other applications. The cellular backhaul market will be the largest segment of the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 47% or $35,060 million of the total in 2029. The cellular backhaul market will be supported by the global rollout of 5G, increasing mobile data usage and the expansion of IoT.

What is the expected CAGR for the Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market leading up to 2029 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The global wireless and mobile backhaul equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape network architecture, deployment economics, and service delivery worldwide.

5G Network Deployment - The 5G network deployment will become a key driver of growth in the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market by 2029. As global connectivity demands increase, there is a growing emphasis on faster data speeds, low latency, and high capacity. Telecom operators and service providers are focusing on optimizing their infrastructure to meet these needs. 5G network deployment requires robust backhaul solutions to ensure seamless communication between cell sites and core networks. Wireless and mobile backhaul equipment aligns with these needs by enabling efficient data transmission, reducing network congestion, and supporting the high-bandwidth requirements of 5G services. As a result, the 5G network deployment is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Internet Penetration - The increasing internet penetration will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market wireless and mobile backhaul equipment by 2029. As internet access expands globally, more individuals, businesses, and institutions rely on high-speed connections for communication, work, and entertainment. This growing demand for internet services requires robust and efficient network infrastructure to support the increasing volume of data traffic. Wireless and mobile backhaul equipment helps address these challenges by enabling the seamless transfer of data across networks, ensuring stable and fast connections even in areas with limited infrastructure. Consequently, the increasing internet penetration capabilities is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Internet of Things (IoT) - The expansion of internet of things (IoT) within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market by 2029. As IoT devices proliferate across industries, from smart homes and cities to industrial automation and healthcare, the volume of data generated by these devices continues to rise rapidly. To efficiently transmit and manage this vast amount of data, a reliable and scalable backhaul infrastructure is essential. Wireless and mobile backhaul equipment plays a crucial role in connecting IoT devices to central networks, ensuring low-latency, high-speed data transmission, and robust connectivity. The growth of IoT requires advanced backhaul solutions that can handle diverse network demands, including high-bandwidth, real-time communication, and seamless integration with existing networks. As IoT adoption expands, the need for resilient and efficient wireless and mobile backhaul systems becomes critical to support the growing interconnected ecosystem Therefore, this expansion of internet of things (IoT) across digital manufacturing operations is projected to supporting to a 0.4% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Usage Of Smartphones- The increasing usage of smartphones will serve as a key growth catalyst for the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market by 2029. The increasing usage of smartphones drives higher demand for fast and reliable mobile networks, leading to greater deployment of wireless and mobile backhaul equipment. This infrastructure is essential for handling the surge in data traffic, ensuring seamless connectivity, and supporting advanced network technologies like 5G. Consequently, the increasing usage of smartphones is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Support- The favorable government support will serve as a key growth catalyst for the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market by 2029. Governments are making significant investments in telecommunications infrastructure to enhance connectivity, particularly in underserved or remote regions. By directing funds and resources towards the expansion of 5G, 4G and broadband networks, they are driving the demand for advanced backhaul solutions capable of managing the growing volume of data traffic. As a result, the favorable government support is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the wireless backhaul and mobile backhaul PTM networking systems market, the wireless and cellular backhaul market, the wireless and mobile backhaul network services market, and the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment for microwave market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $64 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rapid expansion of high-speed mobile connectivity, rising 5G deployments, increasing demand for low-latency data transmission, and the growing need for scalable, high-capacity backhaul solutions to support surging data traffic. Advancements in microwave and millimetre-wave technologies, coupled with network densification and the evolution toward 6G-ready infrastructures, are further accelerating investment and adoption, fueling transformative growth across the global wireless backhaul ecosystem.

The wireless backhaul and mobile backhaul PTM networking systems market is projected to grow by $19,321 million, the wireless and cellular backhaul market by $17,160 million, the wireless and mobile backhaul network services market by $15,757 million, and the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment for microwave market by $11,872 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

