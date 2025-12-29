Water And Sewage Market Report Water And Sewage Market Report Water And Sewage Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water And Sewage Market to Surpass $992 billion in 2029. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $8,843 billion by 2029, the Water And Sewage market is estimated to account for nearly 11% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Water And Sewage Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the water and sewage market in 2029, valued at $349,009 million. The market is expected to grow from $233,854 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the strategic collaboration and partnerships and rising investments in water infrastructure.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Water And Sewage Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the water and sewage market in 2029, valued at $270,929 million. The market is expected to grow from $209,178 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the high water scarcity and conservation efforts and favorable government initiatives.

Request a free sample of the Water And Sewage Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5487&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Water And Sewage Market in 2029?

The water and sewage market is segmented by type into water supply and irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities and steam and air conditioning supply. The water supply and irrigation systems market will be the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by type, accounting for 50% or $497,224 million of the total in 2029. The water supply and irrigation systems market will be supported by the rising global population driving demand for potable water, increasing agricultural activities requiring efficient irrigation solutions, government investments in rural and urban water infrastructure, growing concerns over water scarcity leading to improved distribution networks, stricter water conservation policies encouraging sustainable supply management, expansion of smart water metering for efficient usage and rising industrial water consumption necessitating reliable supply systems.

The water and sewage market is segmented by operator into public and private. The public market will be the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by operator, accounting for 70% or $698,745 million of the total in 2029. The public market will be supported by government initiatives for universal access to clean water and sanitation, rising public sector investments in large-scale water infrastructure projects, stringent regulatory frameworks ensuring compliance in public water utilities, growing emphasis on subsidized water supply to underserved regions, increasing municipal partnerships for wastewater treatment, expansion of national policies for water conservation and management and rising awareness of water security challenges.

The water and sewage market is segmented by end user into residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. The industrial market will be the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by end user, accounting for 38% or $373,150 million of the total in 2029. The industrial market will be supported by increasing manufacturing activities requiring high water consumption, rising government regulations on industrial wastewater treatment, growing investments in zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, expansion of water-intensive industries such as chemicals and textiles, increasing adoption of recycled water in production processes, rising corporate initiatives for sustainable water management and growing pressure to reduce industrial water pollution.

What is the expected CAGR for the Water And Sewage Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the water and sewage market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Water And Sewage Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global water and sewage market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial water management and infrastructure worldwide.

Growing Industrialization - The growing industrialization will become a key driver of growth in the water and sewage market by 2029. Growing industrialization is driving demand for water and sewage due to the high water consumption required for manufacturing, cooling and processing. Additionally, industrial activities generate substantial wastewater containing chemicals, heavy metals and organic pollutants. As a result, the growing industrialization is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Water Scarcity And Conservation Efforts - The rising water scarcity and conservation efforts will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. Rising water scarcity and conservation efforts is boosting demand for water and sewage as climate change, overuse and urban expansion strain freshwater supplies, governments and industries are investing in desalination, wastewater recycling and advanced treatment technologies to secure sustainable water access. Consequently, the rising water scarcity and conservation efforts is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Smart City Initiatives - The rise in smart city initiatives will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Rising smart city initiatives is fueling demand for water and sewage, with a strong focus on sustainability. Smart city initiatives promote wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting and desalination, driving demand for innovative sewage treatment and water purification solutions. Therefore, this rising smart city initiatives is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Investments In Water Infrastructure - The rising investments in water infrastructure will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Upgrading sewerage and wastewater treatment systems enhances sanitation by efficiently managing and treating wastewater before discharge. Consequently, the rising investments in water infrastructure is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Water And Sewage Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-sewage-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Water And Sewage Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the water and sewage supply and irrigation systems market, the public water and sewage market and the water and sewage for industrial market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $443 billion in market value by 2029, driven by large-scale modernization of aging water networks, rising investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, and increasing demand for efficient water distribution and wastewater treatment systems. This surge reflects the accelerating global focus on sustainable resource management, improved service delivery, and advanced treatment technologies, fueling transformative growth within the broader water and sewage infrastructure industry.

The public water and sewage market is projected to grow by $192,969 million, the water and sewage supply and irrigation systems market by $133,024 million, and the water and sewage for industrial market by $117,123 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.