Cali Moving and Storage Opens New Carlsbad Office - Bringing Trusted Relocation Services to North County

CARSLBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cali Moving and Storage Opens New Carlsbad Office – Bringing Trusted Relocation Services to North CountyCali Moving and Storage, a trusted provider of professional moving and storage solutions throughout San Diego County, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Carlsbad, expanding its ability to serve residential and commercial customers across North County.The new location, situated at 5055 Avenida Encinas, Suite 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008, allows Cali Moving and Storage to offer faster response times, increased availability, and more personalized service for customers in Carlsbad and surrounding communities, including Encinitas, Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, and beyond.“Our expansion into Carlsbad is an exciting milestone for our company,” said a representative of Cali Moving and Storage. “North County continues to grow, and this new office allows us to better support families and businesses with reliable, efficient, and stress-free moving services backed by local crews who know the area.”Cali Moving and Storage provides a full range of relocation services, including residential moving, commercial and office relocations, long-distance moves, professional packing and unpacking, and secure storage solutions. With a focus on transparency, professionalism, and customer care, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering dependable service and clear communication throughout the moving process.The Carlsbad office is designed to strengthen operations in North County by improving scheduling flexibility and reducing transit time for local moves. This expansion also supports the company’s ongoing commitment to hiring locally and contributing to the regional economy.“As more people and businesses choose North County as their home base, we want to be there as a reliable partner during one of life’s biggest transitions,” the company added. “Opening a Carlsbad office reflects our long-term commitment to the communities we serve.”Customers can now book movers in Carlsbad, CA and benefit from locally dispatched crews, customized moving plans, and dedicated customer support. The company encourages residents and businesses planning an upcoming move to contact the new office for consultations and scheduling.For more information about Cali Moving and Storage or to request a quote, visit www.calimovingsd.com or contact the Carlsbad office directly.

