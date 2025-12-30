Lucofast Expands Distribution Network in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

hydration-for-sustained-focus Lucofast Social Logo water-vs-electrolyte-fastest-rehydration

Lucofast expands its distributor network across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, strengthening availability in one of India’s largest FMCG markets.

The move follows strong consumer response in Pune and aligns with the company’s planned expansion roadmap.” — Arif Sharif

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucofast Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its distribution network across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, marking a significant step in the company’s growth strategy and strengthening its presence in one of India’s largest FMCG markets.

With this expansion, Lucofast’s hydration drink range, including Strawberry Lemonade, Peach and Passion Fruit, and Citrus Orange will be available across retail stores, gyms, cafés, modern trade outlets, and general trade locations throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Commenting on the expansion, Arif Sharif, Brand Manager at Lucofast Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., said Mumbai is a strategic market for us as we scale nationally, given its scale, diversity, and influence on consumer trends. Our goal is to establish Lucofast as the best hydration drink in India by delivering sustained energy, functional hydration, and a product experience that consumers can trust and adopt as part of their everyday active lifestyles. He added that Lucofast products are expected to be widely available across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within the next 60 days as the distributor network continues to scale.

Lucofast’s growth is driven by rising demand for functional hydration beverages, with the brand emerging as a preferred hydration drink choice among Indian consumers. Its non-carbonated and non-caffeinated formulation enriched with electrolytes and B vitamins supports sustained energy without the crash linked to traditional energy drinks.

The expansion includes the launch of a dedicated distributor network, strengthened presence across general and modern trade formats, and wider availability in on-the-go retail channels.

As Lucofast continues to expand nationally, the company remains focused on delivering accessible hydration solutions that support active and everyday lifestyles.

For business enquiries or distributor partnerships,

Email: info@lucofast.com

Website: www.lucofast.com

Lucofast – 3 Flavours of Pure Hydration | No Caffeine, No Carbonation

