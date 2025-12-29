Waste To Energy Market Report Waste To Energy Market Report Waste To Energy Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Waste To Energy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste To Energy Market to Surpass $55 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Power Generation market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,634 billion by 2029, with Waste To Energy to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $8,843 billion by 2029, the Waste To Energy market is estimated to account for nearly 0.6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Waste To Energy Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the waste to energy market in 2029, valued at $21,799 million. The market is expected to grow from $14,313 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing waste generation and strategic mergers and acquisition.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Waste To Energy Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the waste to energy market in 2029, valued at $10,278 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,842 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing urbanization and increasing government support.

Request a free sample of the Waste To Energy Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8797&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Waste To Energy Market in 2029?

The waste to energy market is segmented by waste type into municipal solid waste, agricultural waste and other waste types. The municipal solid waste market will be the largest segment of the waste to energy market segmented by waste type, accounting for 52% or $28,821 million of the total in 2029. The municipal solid waste market will be supported by advancements in waste sorting, gasification and emissions control technologies. Municipal solid waste (MSW) is a primary feedstock for the WTE market, providing a continuous and abundant source of material for energy generation. Through combustion, gasification, or anaerobic digestion, MSW is converted into electricity, heat, or biofuels, reducing landfill use, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and supporting sustainable waste management.

The waste to energy market is segmented by technology into thermal, biochemical and other technologies. The thermal market will be the largest segment of the waste to energy market segmented by technology, accounting for 78% or $42,744 million of the total in 2029. The thermal market will be supported by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the need for effective waste management solutions.

The waste to energy market is segmented by application into electricity, transport fuels, combined heat and power (CHP) and heat. The electricity market will be the largest segment of the waste to energy market segmented by application, accounting for 62% or $34,083 million of the total in 2029. The electricity market will be supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization and increasing waste generation.

What is the expected CAGR for the Waste To Energy Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the waste to energy market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Waste To Energy Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global waste to energy market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape energy management, building operations, and the overall efficiency of commercial and industrial infrastructure worldwide.

Shift Towards Renewable Energy - The shift towards renewable energy will become a key driver of growth in the waste to energy market by 2029. Governments and industries are increasingly exploring alternative energy sources to decrease reliance on fossil fuels. WTE offers a dependable and sustainable solution, as waste production is ongoing. The growing public awareness and demand for environmentally friendly alternatives are driving industries to embrace WTE technology. As a result, the shift towards renewable energy is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rapid Urbanization – The rapid urbanization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the waste to energy market by 2029. As urban populations expand, waste generation rises due to increased consumption. This growth in waste highlights the need for efficient and sustainable waste management solutions, driving demand for advanced waste-to-energy technologies. Consequently, the rapid urbanization is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Efficient Waste Management - The increasing efficient waste management will serve as a key growth catalyst for the waste to energy market by 2029. WTE technologies, including incineration, anaerobic digestion, and gasification, transform non-recyclable waste into electricity or heat. This process not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels but also addresses waste disposal challenges. As global demand for renewable energy grows, WTE systems offer a dual advantage: mitigating waste accumulation and generating clean energy. With increasing regulations aimed at reducing landfill usage, WTE solutions provide a cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternative. By diverting waste from landfills, these technologies contribute to meeting regulatory requirements while supporting sustainable energy production. Therefore, this increasing efficient waste management is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Growing Waste Generation - The growing waste generation will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the waste to energy market by 2029. Traditional waste management methods like landfilling and incineration without energy recovery often result in substantial environmental challenges. WTE technologies offer a more sustainable alternative by reducing landfill dependency, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and decreasing pollution. By converting waste into valuable energy, WTE presents a compelling solution for cities and nations focused on achieving sustainability goals and combating climate change. Consequently, the growing waste generation is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Waste To Energy Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-to-energy-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Waste To Energy Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the integrated thermal waste to energy market, the waste to energy electricity market, and the municipal solid waste to energy market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $29 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising sustainability mandates, increasing urban waste generation, and accelerating investments in clean energy infrastructure. This surge reflects the growing adoption of advanced waste-to-energy technologies that enable efficient resource recovery and low-emission power generation, fueling transformative growth across the broader waste-to-energy industry.

The integrated thermal waste to energy market is projected to grow by $11,279 million, the waste to energy electricity market by $9,396 million, and the municipal solid waste to energy market by $8,658 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.