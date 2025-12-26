Increase of Four Social Security Allowances Effective from 2026

MACAU, December 26 - By order of Executive Order No. 269/2025, the amounts of four social security allowances will be increased, effective 1 January 2026.

The Social Security System serves as a fundamental safeguard throughout the life cycle of residents, providing care at important life milestones and support in unexpected circumstances. In this regard, the amounts of four allowances will be increased starting 1 January 2026.

After the increase:

Marriage Allowance: increased from 2,220 patacas to 4,000 patacas. Both eligible spouses may apply.

Unemployment Allowance: increased to 210 patacas per day.

Sickness Allowance: Hospitalisation allowance increased to 240 patacas per day. Non-hospitalisation allowance increased to 180 patacas per day.

Funeral Allowance: increased to 5,200 patacas.

For enquiries, please call 2853 2850 during office hours.