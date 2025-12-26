Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,361 in the last 365 days.

Increase of Four Social Security Allowances Effective from 2026

MACAU, December 26 - By order of Executive Order No. 269/2025, the amounts of four social security allowances will be increased, effective 1 January 2026.

The Social Security System serves as a fundamental safeguard throughout the life cycle of residents, providing care at important life milestones and support in unexpected circumstances.  In this regard, the amounts of four allowances will be increased starting 1 January 2026.

After the increase:

  • Marriage Allowance: increased from 2,220 patacas to 4,000 patacas.  Both eligible spouses may apply.
  • Unemployment Allowance: increased to 210 patacas per day.
  • Sickness Allowance:
      • Hospitalisation allowance increased to 240 patacas per day.
      • Non-hospitalisation allowance increased to 180 patacas per day.
  • Funeral Allowance: increased to 5,200 patacas.

For enquiries, please call 2853 2850 during office hours.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Increase of Four Social Security Allowances Effective from 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.