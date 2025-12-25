Percy Intel Announces Causal AI Initiative for Early Detection of Postpartum Hemorrhage

percy

ST.LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Percy Intel, the causal artificial intelligence company, today announced a new research initiative applying its proprietary causal intelligence platform to early detection of postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of maternal death worldwide. The initiative represents the company's first expansion into healthcare applications, demonstrating the domain-agnostic power of causal AI systems.Postpartum hemorrhage claims a woman's life every four minutes globally—approximately 70,000 deaths annually—despite being largely preventable with earlier intervention. Poor outcomes are consistently attributed to delayed recognition, a challenge that correlational AI systems have struggled to address.Causal Intelligence Applied to Maternal HealthPercy Intel's approach leverages its multi-generational "Council of Elders" architecture, deploying specialized causal models to analyze physiological indicators including heart rate variability (HRV), mean blood pressure and heart rate inverse relationships, pulse oximetry, delivery duration, and cumulative blood loss patterns. The system will process approximately 15,000 publicly available maternal health datasets through retro-causal validation to establish predictive baselines."Current monitoring systems react to hemorrhage after it begins," said Tyler Reaska, CEO and Founder of Percy Intel. "Our causal approach maps the upstream cascade—identifying the physiological signatures that precede crisis. When a woman is dying every four minutes from a preventable condition, the question isn't whether AI should be applied to this problem. The question is why it hasn't been applied this way sooner."Risk Classification and Intervention ProtocolThe platform will generate risk classifications from 1-5, with high-risk patients triggering enhanced monitoring protocols including lactate assessment intervals and capillary refill tracking alongside continuous vital sign analysis. Body temperature integration provides additional early warning capability for both hemorrhage progression and potential sepsis development.Proven Framework, New ApplicationPercy Intel has demonstrated production validation of its causal AI platform with 80%+ accuracy in commodity market forecasting—an entirely different domain that shares the underlying challenge of predicting cascading events from early indicators. The company's 8 USPTO provisional patents protect core innovations in causal reasoning that transfer across industries without retraining from scratch."This is what causal intelligence was built for," Reaska added. "Understanding cause and effect doesn't care whether you're predicting coffee futures or maternal outcomes. The mathematics of upstream causation applies universally."Development TimelinePercy Intel is targeting Q2 2026 for clinical pilot deployment with benchmark validation, working with publicly available datasets to establish baseline performance metrics before pursuing institutional partnerships.About Percy IntelPercy Intel is a causal artificial intelligence company founded in 2024 that pioneered domain-agnostic AI systems capable of genuine causal understanding. Unlike traditional correlational AI, Percy Intel's platform maps cause-and-effect relationships, enabling transfer learning across industries. Protected by 8 USPTO provisional patents, the company's technology has achieved 80%+ accuracy in production commodity forecasting and is expanding into healthcare applications.For Media Inquiries:Tyler Reaska, CEO & FounderEmail: investor@percyintel.comWebsite: https://percyintel.com

