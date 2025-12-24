Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD, Selected for Permanent USA Nationwide Registry Recognition in Leadership and Sustainability

Rupinder Kaur and Dr. Satpreet Singh Rupinder Kaur and Dr. Satpreet Singh

National Honor secures lifelong recognition in the Nationwide Registries publication and archival records

Leadership decisions ultimately shape sustainable supply chains. This recognition affirms the need for leaders to integrate ethics, accountability, and long-term thinking into organizational strategy.” — Dr. Satpreet Singh

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Satpreet Singh , PhD, a California-based leadership scholar, organizational strategist, and sustainability researcher, has been nationally selected for permanent inclusion in the USA Nationwide Registries, recognizing his distinguished contributions to leadership and research in Sustainable Supply Chain Management and Organizational Leadership.This recognition represents a nationwide honor and confirms Dr. Satpreet Singh’s lifelong inclusion in the official Nationwide Registries publication and archival records, where his professional profile will remain a permanent part of the organization’s historical documentation of leadership excellence in the United States.Each year, Nationwide Registries conducts a rigorous national evaluation process to identify individuals whose work demonstrates exceptional impact, integrity, and sustained professional excellence. Selection is limited, non-purchasable, and based on merit, peer recognition, and demonstrated leadership influence. Dr. Satpreet Singh’s selection places him among a distinguished group of professionals whose contributions are deemed to have lasting national significance.A National Recognition with Permanent LegacyUnlike time-bound or subscription-based recognitions, inclusion in the USA Nationwide Registries represents a permanent professional distinction. Dr. Singh’s profile will be continuously preserved within the organization’s official publications and records, ensuring enduring visibility of his contributions to leadership scholarship, sustainability research, and organizational governance.As a nationwide honoree representing the state of California, Dr. Singh’s selection underscores the growing importance of leadership research that integrates sustainability, ethical governance, and long-term organizational resilience. His work aligns with evolving national and global priorities surrounding responsible leadership, supply chain transparency, and sustainable business practices.“This recognition carries special meaning because it represents permanence and responsibility,” said Dr. Singh. “Being included in a national registry that preserves professional contributions for the long term reinforces the importance of leadership that serves not only organizations, but society at large.”Advancing Sustainable Supply Chain and Organizational LeadershipDr. Singh holds a PhD in Business Administration with a specialization in Organizational Leadership and has developed a multidisciplinary academic and professional portfolio bridging leadership theory, sustainability, and applied organizational strategy. His research focuses on how leadership behaviors, ethical decision-making, and organizational culture influence the successful adoption of sustainable supply chain practices.His doctoral dissertation, Sustainable Leadership and Supply Chain Management in the Manufacturing Sector: A Multiple-Case Study, examined executive leadership practices across multiple organizations, identifying key leadership behaviors that enable effective and resilient sustainable supply chain implementation. The study employed advanced qualitative methodologies and executive-level analysis to generate practical and scholarly insights relevant to industry leaders and policymakers.Dr. Singh’s research contributions extend beyond his dissertation through peer-reviewed journal articles, Springer book chapters, and IEEE conference publications addressing sustainable leadership, AI ethics, governance, and technology-driven organizational transformation. His work is frequently cited for its interdisciplinary approach and real-world applicability.Editorial Leadership and National Academic InfluenceIn addition to his research, Dr. Singh serves as Co-Editor of the forthcoming Springer academic volume Leadership, Business and Management in STEM (2026), published by Springer Nature Switzerland AG. In this role, he contributes to shaping global academic discourse by overseeing peer review, ensuring scholarly rigor, and integrating leadership perspectives across science, technology, engineering, and management disciplines.Dr. Singh is also an active organizer, presenter, and session chair at international academic conferences, including IEEE-supported and Springer-affiliated events. Through these platforms, he facilitates high-level scholarly dialogue on leadership, sustainability, ethics, and innovation, reinforcing his national and international academic standing.Commitment to Education, Mentorship, and Applied LeadershipDr. Singh has extensive experience in online and graduate-level education, delivering instruction in leadership theory, organizational behavior, research methods, sustainability, and business strategy. His teaching approach emphasizes ethical reasoning, systems thinking, and evidence-based leadership, preparing students and professionals to address complex organizational challenges.Complementing his academic work, Dr. Singh is the Chief Executive Officer of Ardass Corporation, a California-based consulting organization providing leadership advisory, strategic planning, and compliance services. This dual academic–practitioner role enables him to translate research insights into practical leadership solutions, further strengthening the national relevance of his work.Recognition Reflecting National Leadership StandardsThe USA Nationwide Registries honor reflects a broader shift in how leadership excellence is defined—moving beyond short-term achievements toward sustained contribution, ethical impact, and long-term societal value. Through a stringent vetting process involving peer evaluation and professional assessment, Nationwide Registries identifies individuals whose work merits permanent national recognition.Dr. Singh’s inclusion affirms the importance of leadership scholarship that addresses sustainability, governance, and organizational responsibility—areas increasingly central to national economic and social resilience.Looking ForwardAs a permanently listed honoree, Dr. Singh continues his commitment to advancing leadership research, mentoring future scholars, and contributing to national and global conversations on sustainable organizational development. His ongoing work aims to further strengthen the connection between leadership theory, ethical governance, and practical implementation within complex supply chains and organizations.“This recognition is not only an honor,” Dr. Singh added, “but a responsibility to continue contributing knowledge, leadership, and service in ways that create enduring value.”About Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhDDr. Satpreet Singh is a U.S.-based business and leadership scholar, organizational strategy expert, and sustainability researcher. He holds a PhD in Business Administration (Organizational Leadership) and is Co-Editor of the Springer academic volume Leadership, Business and Management in STEM (2026). Dr. Singh’s research and professional work focus on sustainable leadership, supply chain management, AI ethics, organizational culture, and strategic governance. His profile is permanently included in the USA Nationwide Registries publication and archival records.

