New Findings Shed Light on Preventive Maintenance Practices in Operating Properties

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus, a provider of integrated building operations for active properties, is calling attention to a growing but largely overlooked problem inside operating portfolios: preventive maintenance is breaking down where it matters most, in day-to-day execution, even though plans, schedules, and systems appear to be in place.Across multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use properties, owners are facing more emergency repairs, service disruptions, and avoidable operating costs while assuming preventive maintenance is under control. Opus says the issue is not a lack of planning, but the way buildings are actually set up to run each day. This challenge is explored in the company’s study on building a high-performance facility management team with clear standards, defined roles, and execution-driven structures.At the core of the problem is operational fragmentation. Essential building functions, including security, front desk, janitorial, facilities, and maintenance, are frequently managed as separate silos rather than as parts of a single operating system. When teams operate independently, preventive maintenance loses traction, early warning signs go unnoticed, and small issues quietly grow into expensive failures.“Preventive maintenance doesn’t exist in isolation,” said Yehuda Zicherman, CEO of Opus. “It depends on how a building actually operates day to day. When operations are fragmented and teams are stretched thin across competing priorities, preventive maintenance loses ownership. Buildings don’t break down because plans are missing. They break down because execution is inconsistent.”Opus notes that many preventive maintenance programs depend on overextended facilities teams, reactive vendor relationships, or software platforms that track tasks without enforcing accountability. Meanwhile, other core building operations continue to function alongside maintenance rather than in coordination with it, reducing visibility across the property and weakening overall control.For owners and operators currently dealing with rising emergency calls, deferred work, or operational instability, Contacting Opus now is imperative, for a review of how their building operations are structured and where execution is breaking down.When this disconnect is ignored, properties are left without a single operating structure that supports the building as a unified, high-performing system.In response, Opus has developed an integrated operational model built to stabilize execution across the entire property. Instead of addressing functions in isolation, Opus aligns facilities, maintenance, security, janitorial, and front desk operations within a coordinated, on-site framework. This approach embeds preventive maintenance into daily building activity and restores accountability at the point of execution.As operating margins tighten and expectations around efficiency, safety, and tenant experience continue to rise, owners are reevaluating how their properties are structured to perform every day. Execution-driven building operations are increasingly recognized as a powerful lever for reducing emergencies, maintaining continuity, and protecting long-term asset value.Opus reports that properties supported through integrated on-site operations experience fewer emergency disruptions , more predictable maintenance workflows, and stronger operational control. The company believes the future of preventive maintenance depends less on adding new plans and more on building organizations that can execute consistently, every day.About OpusOpus supports integrated building operations for active properties, providing the operational infrastructure required to keep buildings running efficiently. From facilities and maintenance coordination to security, janitorial, and front desk operations, Opus helps owners create unified, execution-driven environments across operating portfolios.

