Founder-Led Cybersecurity Startup Uses Kickstarter to Validate Demand for Accessible Al Security

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than two weeks remaining in its Kickstarter campaign, SyndraCore, an AI-driven cybersecurity platform built for small businesses and managed service providers (MSPs), is using the crowdfunding process to validate demand and gather real-world feedback for a product designed to make enterprise-grade security understandable and usable for smaller teams.Launched to address a growing gap in cybersecurity accessibility, SyndraCore was built around a simple premise: small organizations face the same cyber threats as large enterprises, but without the staff, budget, or time to manage complex security tools. Rather than chasing hype, the campaign focuses on engaging early supporters to help shape a nearly finished platform into a practical, deployable solution.“Cybersecurity today is often powerful but unusable,” said Rex Annor, founder of SyndraCore. “This campaign was never about buzzwords. It was about validating whether small teams actually want security they can understand and act on before a crisis. The feedback so far has been clear — they do.”A Different Approach to Cybersecurity CrowdfundingUnlike many early-stage technology campaigns, SyndraCore entered Kickstarter with a working web application, real detection pipelines in testing, and response workflows already prototyped. The campaign is being used as a transparent checkpoint — to refine messaging, prioritize features, and ensure the platform aligns with real operational needs across small businesses, nonprofits, creators, and MSPs.Key platform capabilities include:- AI-based threat detection monitoring cloud environments, devices, and user accounts- One-click response playbooks to contain incidents quickly- Practical compliance tooling with evidence capture and progress tracking- A unified dashboard designed for non-experts and multi-tenant MSP useFunds raised during the campaign support final product hardening, compliance tooling, infrastructure scaling, and onboarding resources.Built From Experience, Not TheoryAnnor brings over a decade of experience in IT, AV, and security operations, and is completing a doctorate focused on how trust, engagement, and usability impact business outcomes. That research, combined with firsthand exposure to identity theft and data breaches, shaped SyndraCore’s human-centered design philosophy.“Security only works if people actually use it,” Annor added. “If a tool is too complex, it fails long before an attack happens. SyndraCore is intentionally simple - because clarity builds action, and action prevents damage.”Final Days to Participate and Shape What’s NextWith the Kickstarter campaign now in its final stretch, SyndraCore is inviting early supporters, small business owners, MSPs, and cybersecurity advocates to participate - whether through backing, feedback, or sharing insights that will inform the platform’s next phase.Regardless of the campaign’s outcome, SyndraCore plans to incorporate lessons learned into a refined launch strategy focused on usability, transparency, and measurable impact.Supporters can learn more and view the campaign at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/syndracore/syndracore-enterprise-cyber -defense-made-accessible

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.