Veterans App Updates With 2026 VA Disability Compensation Rates

Track Yearly VA disability pay raises VA Disability Calculator available in iOS App Store

VA Disability Rates Calculator — built from 100+ veteran interviews — is now updated with 2026 compensation rates

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikorus, LLC announced today that its VA Disability Rates Calculator app has been updated to include the official 2026 VA disability compensation rates, which reflect a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment effective December 1, 2025. Since launching one year ago, the app has been downloaded by thousands of veterans on iOS and Android and holds a 4.8-star rating.The app allows veterans to calculate their monthly disability compensation based on their rating percentage and dependent status. Under the 2026 rates, a veteran rated at 100% disability receives $3,938.58 per month (single) or $4,158.17 per month (married).The app was born from over two months of interviews with veterans and their families, where a pattern emerged: many veterans were miscalculating their VA disability compensation — and some were missing out on benefits entirely."Veterans didn't understand how dependents affected their pay, or how combined ratings actually work," said the company's founder, an Air Force veteran. "We designed this to simplify that process."Unlike legacy calculator apps that have remained largely unchanged for years, VA Disability Rates Calculator was designed around how veterans actually need to use these tools — with features like one-tap trending calculations for common scenarios (90% Single, 100% Married) and real-time updates when COLA adjustments hit.The 2026 VA disability rates reflect a 2.8% COLA increase, effective December 1, 2025. A veteran with 100% disability now receives $3,938.58 per month (single) or $4,158.17 per month (married) — and the app was updated within days of the official release.Key features include:2026 VA disability rates with 2.8% COLA adjustmentInstant calculations for ratings from 10% ($180.42/month) to 100% ($3,938.58/month)Dependent pay breakdowns for spouse, children, and parentsTrending calculations showing the most common veteran scenariosPrivacy-first design — all data stays on deviceClean, ad-light experience with optional Pro upgradeVA Disability Rates Calculator is available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play, with an optional Pro upgrade.About Vikorus, LLC Vikorus, LLC is a veteran-owned app company that launched in 2024 with a mission to build modern, accurate tools for the military community. The company's founder, an Air Force veteran, previously ran MilitaryLounge Technology, one of the first app companies dedicated to military and veteran users over 15 years ago. Vikorus apps have quickly gained traction, with the VA Disability Rates Calculator becoming one of the top-rated newcomers in the veteran finance category.

