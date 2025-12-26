New 2025 Asia Cage-Free Tracker Shows Only 14.7% of Companies on Track, Nearly 30% Provide No Public Reporting

Asia Nears 2025 Cage-Free Deadlines, but Most Companies Still Fall Short on Action and Transparency

We’re seeing movement, but not at the pace required." Companies that delay or withhold updates risk falling behind as expectations for transparency and responsible sourcing continue to rise.” — Nurkhayati Darunifah , Corporate Accountability Lead – Asia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia’s food sector is approaching a critical juncture as companies near the final deadlines of their 2025 cage-free commitments. New findings show that while engagement is growing, progress remains slow and transparency gaps persist, raising concerns over whether companies can meet timelines that affect both animal welfare and global supply chains.

The findings are detailed in Sinergia Animal’s 2025 Asia Cage-Free Tracker, which evaluates 95 food companies operating across India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand. These five markets form the core of Asia’s egg economy and play a decisive role in global access to cage-free ingredients.

The Tracker shows that 70.5% of companies now disclose some level of progress toward cage-free sourcing, a marginal increase from 69.8% in 2024. However, 29.5% continue to provide no public reporting, and only 14.7% of companies have fully implemented or are on track to meet their commitments by the end of 2025, despite many having pledged transitions years ago.

Asia’s central position in the global egg supply chain makes the slow pace especially significant. The region produces the majority of the world’s commercial eggs. Thailand supplies major export markets for eggs and processed ingredients, while Indonesia and Malaysia support domestic and regional supply stability. India is expanding its role in global egg powder and processed egg ingredient markets, and Japan—one of the world’s highest per-capita egg consumers, relies heavily on imports for key ingredients.

Despite these dynamics, battery cages remain the dominant production system. Hens are confined to spaces smaller than an A4 sheet of paper and are unable to perform natural behaviors such as nesting, perching, and dust bathing. These systems have been banned or phased out in the European Union, Canada, and New Zealand, yet remain widespread across Asia due to slow implementation and reporting gaps.

The 2025 Tracker ranks companies across nine tiers, identifying both leaders and laggards in the transition. Companies such as Aman Resorts, Capella Hotel Group, Illy Caffè, Lotus Bakeries, Shake Shack, Starbucks, Pizza Marzano, and The Cheesecake Factory have completed cage-free transitions across their Asian operations. Another group, including Bali Buda, Groupe Holder, Groupe Savencia, IKEA, Pizza Express, and ViaVia Restaurant, has confirmed that they will complete transitions by the end of 2025.

However, 33 companies report only global-level progress with no Asia-specific data, making verification difficult, while 28 companies publish no reporting at all.

Country-level findings show mixed progress across the region. Indonesia has the highest participation (57 companies) but uneven implementation. India reports strongly (78.6%) with varied follow-through. Japan has the lowest transparency rate (70.9%). Thailand shows solid engagement but limited advanced implementation, while Malaysia has rising participation with limited Asia-specific disclosure.

“As 2025 deadlines approach, companies across Asia face a moment of decision,” said Saneekan Rosamontri, Managing Director of Sinergia Animal Thailand. “Cage-free commitments are no longer about intention, they are about delivery. Transparent reporting and timely action will determine whether Asia accelerates progress or becomes a bottleneck in the global transition toward higher animal welfare standards.”

Sinergia Animal will continue to monitor company progress, engage with businesses across the region, and advocate for improved standards aligned with global expectations for responsible and sustainable food systems.

About Sinergia Animal

Sinergia Animal is an international animal protection organization that works in the Global South to reduce the suffering of animals raised for food and promote more compassionate food options. It is recognized as one of the most effective NGOs in the world by the Animal Charity Evaluators (ACE) for 8th consecutive year.

More information



(Editors’ Note)

The Asia Cage-Free Tracker is an annual assessment published by Sinergia Animal to monitor corporate progress on cage-free egg sourcing across major Asian markets. The 2025 edition evaluates 95 food companies operating in India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand, covering key sectors including restaurants, cafés, hospitality, manufacturing, food service, travel and tourism, and retail.

In addition to the Asia Tracker, Sinergia Animal also publishes an annual Latin America Cage-Free Tracker, which monitors corporate cage-free progress across major markets in the region. Together, the Asia and Latin America Cage-Free Trackers provide a comprehensive overview of global cage-free commitments, offering insights into supply-chain readiness, transparency trends, and regional differences in adoption.

Findings from the 2025 Asia Cage-Free Tracker show that 70.5% of evaluated companies published some level of cage-free progress, a slight increase from 69.8% in 2024. However, transparency gaps remain significant, with 29.5% of companies providing no public reporting at all. Only 14.7% of companies, representing 14 companies, have either fully implemented cage-free sourcing or are on track to meet their 2025 commitments. In addition, 33 companies disclosed progress only at a global level without providing Asia-specific implementation data, while 28 companies offered no public updates whatsoever.

Sector participation in the 2025 assessment spans a wide range of industries. This includes 37 restaurants, cafés, and bakeries; 28 hotels; 15 food manufacturers; six food-service providers; five travel and tourism companies; and four retailers, reflecting the breadth of the food system involved in cage-free transitions.

Country-level analysis highlights uneven progress across the region. Indonesia recorded the highest participation, with 57 companies included, though implementation remains inconsistent. India demonstrated strong reporting levels, with 78.6% of companies disclosing progress, but follow-through varies. Japan showed the lowest transparency rate among the reviewed markets at 70.9%. Thailand displayed solid engagement overall, though advanced implementation remains limited, while Malaysia continues to see growing participation alongside limited disclosure of Asia-specific progress.

