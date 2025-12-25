Max Solutions RTO Trainer Stella Quintero Recognised for Excellence in Language, Literacy and Numeracy Practice

Stella Quintero was recognised for empowering Tasmanian learners through innovative digital literacy and inclusive education programs.

AUSTRALIA, December 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stella Quintero, Max Solutions RTO Trainer based in Tasmania, has been recognised with the Award for Excellence in Language, Literacy and Numeracy Practice, presented by the Minister for Skills and Training - Andrew Giles.

This recognition reflects the outstanding work by the Max Solutions RTO team in Tasmania in embedding digital literacy into the Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) Program and the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP).

Building independence through digital learning

Stella’s approach centres on helping students become independent learners who can progress on their own terms. Stella and the team assess each learner’s language, literacy, numeracy and digital skills before they begin training, then design a personalised learning path and track learners’ progress.

Stella led the Max Solutions RTO team in Tasmania to use the CANVAS platform to create clear, accessible learning materials and announcements that students can access anytime. Not only can students learn at their own pace, but they can also track their progress and stay connected between classes.

“Each student has a CANVAS account to access learning materials. Accessing digital resources to support their learning also gives them practice in their digital literacy skills,” Stella explains.

Partnering with JBS Foods Group to support PALM visa holders

One of Stella’s most significant achievements has been her work with PALM visa holders who are employees of JBS in Tasmania. Working alongside her team and local stakeholders, Stella identified that many of these workers were struggling to access support services, set up banking, and understand Australian workplace expectations. These barriers were preventing them from integrating into broader Tasmanian society.

To solve this problem, Stella and the SEE Program team at Max Solutions RTO team partnered with JBS to deliver a 12-week program. Classes ran on Saturdays, right next to the workers’ accommodation, making it easy for students to attend. The program taught digital literacy, financial literacy, and workplace communication. The result has been transformative. Workers now have the skills to navigate essential services, manage their money, and communicate confidently at work.

Teaching that respects culture, context, and choice

Cultural, linguistic, and personal circumstances all shape how people learn best. Stella started by adapting training materials to reflect local language, idioms, and examples to make lessons feel relevant and easier to understand. Max Solutions RTO offers flexible learning formats, including face-to-face classes, blended delivery, and CANVAS-based learning. This flexibility means students can choose the format that suits their schedule and learning style.

In fact, this approach proved to be so effective, that Max Solutions RTO has established a permanent learning facility in Moonah, Tasmania in addition to sites in Hobart, Launceston and Devonport. After the success of SEE classes in the local library, a permanent location was set up. The new Moonah facility means that local students can access learning without the barriers of travel time, transport costs, and logistical challenges.

Stella’s support to every individual student

Stella introduced a student to Microsoft Reading Coach alongside targeted CANVAS resources. Despite having strong qualifications, this student was missing out on jobs because of oral communication difficulties. Thanks to Stella’s help, this student’s speaking skills and confidence improved significantly. This progress helped him access support services and move closer to achieving his employment goals.

When a group of students struggled with technology, Stella developed new digital literacy resources that re-engaged them and restored their confidence. These small adjustments made the biggest difference.

Jason, a student with a difficult educational history, came to the SEE Program with a clear goal of getting a job to support his son. With Stella’s guidance, he secured work in poultry processing. The job provided financial stability and gave Jason something he had long hoped for. He was able to take his son on a holiday to the Gold Coast, a trip that meant the world to both.

A huge congratulations to Stella from all of the team here at MAX Solutions RTO.

The Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) Program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Workplace Relations.

The Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) is funded by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs. Max Solutions RTO 0667 is subcontracted to deliver AMEP services through Navitas Skilled Futures.

