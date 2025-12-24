Michael Patti to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Patti, visionary entrepreneur and founder of Selective Remodeling and TradeScale Ventures, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on resilience, leadership, and building a legacy through purpose-driven entrepreneurship.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Patti will explore how to turn setbacks into scalable success by aligning purpose, people, and systems. He breaks down how transforming homes while developing people through leadership can elevate the trades into a movement of growth and impact.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how true leadership empowers others and how legacy is something we live, not just leave.“I’ve learned that leadership isn’t about one person’s success—it’s about creating alignment so everyone can win together,” said Patti.Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/michael-patti

