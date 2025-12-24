Eternity Premiere

Caylee Cowan Attends A24 "Eternity" Screening in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caylee Cowan attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of A24's "Eternity" at the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Storyline: In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.

