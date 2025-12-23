Chuchian Roofing & Construction Inc. Announces Continued Commitment to Central Florida Communities

Ocala Commercial Roofing Residential Roofing in Ocala

We treat every roof like it’s our family’s home—using top materials, proper installation and standing behind our work so our Central Florida neighbors can feel safe and confident.” — Chris Chuchian

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chuchian Roofing & Construction Inc., a licensed and insured roofing contractor with more than 20 years of service in Ocala and Central Florida, today reaffirms its commitment to providing durable, reliable roofing solutions for homeowners and commercial property owners throughout the region. Known for transparent pricing, quality workmanship and strong manufacturer-backed warranties, Chuchian Roofing & Construction continues to expand its presence as a local, customer-first roofing partner for residential and commercial projects.Local expertise built on experienceSince opening its doors, Chuchian Roofing & Construction has completed hundreds of residential roofing and commercial roofing projects across Marion County and surrounding communities. The company’s deep local knowledge of Central Florida’s climate, building codes and insurance processes helps customers get the right solution for each property — whether a minor repair, full roof replacement, complex commercial installation or emergency storm response.Comprehensive roof services for homes and businessesChuchian Roofing & Construction offers a full suite of roofing services tailored to the needs of homeowners, property managers and commercial building owners:- Roof inspections and condition assessments for buyers, sellers and routine maintenance- Roof repairs including leak detection and water intrusion remediation- Complete roof replacements and new roof installations for residential and commercial properties- Emergency roof repair services after storms, hail or wind damage- Gutter installation and repair, skylight installation, truss work and ventilation improvements- Preventive maintenance programs to extend roof life and protect property valueCertified contractors, quality materials and strong warrantiesThe company holds Florida licenses CGC1512355 and CCC1328922 and carries certifications from leading manufacturers, including GAF and Owens Corning. These partnerships allow Chuchian Roofing & Construction to install industry-leading shingles and components backed by robust warranties, giving property owners confidence in the durability and long-term performance of their roofs.“We invest in the best materials and the right training because a roof isn’t something you replace every year,” said Chris Chuchian, founder of Chuchian Roofing & Construction Inc. “Our certifications mean we can offer strong manufacturer warranties and stand behind every job with the skills and accountability our customers expect.”Customer-first approach and transparent pricingChuchian Roofing & Construction emphasizes clear communication, detailed written estimates and no-hidden-fee pricing. The company provides free on-site estimates, flexible financing options and a straightforward process from initial inspection through final cleanup. Project timelines are communicated up front, and crews prioritize thorough site protection and clean-up so homeowners and business owners can return to normal quickly and without surprises.Safety, training and quality workmanshipSafety is central to operations. Chuchian Roofing & Construction enforces strict safety protocols, invests in crew training and uses proper fall protection and jobsite controls to reduce risk. Combined with experienced installers and quality control measures, the company aims to deliver roofing systems that meet or exceed industry standards and owner expectations.Real results and satisfied customersLong-term client relationships and positive reviews reflect the company’s performance. Customers routinely praise Chuchian Roofing & Construction for punctual project completion, professional crews, detailed explanations of materials and processes, and exceptional cleanup. Testimonials note fast response times after storm events and pride in the finished appearance of new roofs — from curb appeal improvements to properly executed commercial solutions.A partner for emergency and planned projectsCentral Florida homeowners and commercial property owners face unique demands: intense sun, heavy rains, and hurricane season. Chuchian Roofing & Construction operates with a readiness to respond to emergency repairs and storm-related damage while managing planned replacements and preventive maintenance to extend roof life and protect property investments.Who should contact Chuchian Roofing & Construction- Homeowners needing inspections, leak repairs or complete roof replacements- Real estate agents and home buyers/sellers seeking professional roof evaluations- Property managers and commercial building owners requiring reliable roofing systems and maintenance programs- Anyone facing storm damage who needs prompt, professional emergency roofing responseContact and schedulingTo request a free estimate or schedule an inspection, call (352) 266-2927 or visit https://chuchianconstruction.com/ . Email inquiries can be sent to WeDoRoofsNationwide@gmail.com. The company’s office is located at 3818 SE 2nd St, Ocala, FL 34471.About Chuchian Roofing & Construction Inc.Chuchian Roofing & Construction Inc. has served Ocala and Central Florida for more than two decades, delivering residential and commercial roofing services characterized by quality materials, certified installations and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Licensed in Florida and certified by leading manufacturers, Chuchian Roofing & Construction blends local knowledge with industry best practices to protect properties across the region.Media contactChuchian Roofing & Construction Inc.3818 SE 2nd StOcala, FL 34471Phone: (352) 266-2927Email: WeDoRoofsNationwide@gmail.comWebsite: https://chuchianconstruction.com/

