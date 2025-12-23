Winter safety: Staying prepared during the cold months

HAMILTON, ON – Winter is here, Hamilton and the City is sharing tips for residents to stay safe and warm. Cold temperatures, snow and icy conditions can impact everything from local commutes and health, to home safety and a little preparation can help reduce risks and keep everyone safe.

Residents can visit the City’s website at Hamilton.ca for up-to-date information on all City of Hamilton services during the Holidays.

Protecting yourself and staying warm

Dress warmly in layers of clothing, keeping inner layers dry as wet clothing increases the risk of injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat and gloves.

Check in on your neighbours, older adults and those who may need extra support.

Visit the City of Hamilton website for Cold Weather Alerts (when active) and remain indoors where possible.

The City’s overnight drop-in and evening warming spaces operate December 1 until March 31, regardless of the temperature outdoors, to support those individuals living unhoused: 25 evening warming spaces for people of all genders at Mission Services Night Link 45 overnight warming spaces for women and gender diverse individuals at Mission Services Willow’s Place 35 overnight drop-in spaces for women and gender diverse individuals at YWCA Carole Anne’s Place (CAP) Up to 50 overnight warming spaces for men at Urban Core’s St. Paul’s Church

Help reduce the spread of respiratory infections by ensuring you have received your flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, and RSV vaccine if eligible. It is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious illness.

To reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, use protective measures which include staying at home when sick, washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning high touch surfaces and items, wearing a tight-fitting, well-constructed mask in indoor crowded spaces and spending time outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor spaces when possible.

Be prepared for winter conditions

Road conditions can change quickly so remember to drive slow, leave extra time and space, use winter tires and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

Plan ahead and check the City site for road closures and snow plow tracking. In heavy snowfall or harsh winter conditions, consider waiting until the roads are clearer.

Before snow is expected or the temperature is expected to drop below freezing, spread a small amount of salt on your driveway and walkways.

When clearing your driveway after snowfall, do not blow or place snow onto the roadway and consider the direction of travel of any snow plows, move snow to the side of your property that the plow finishes on so less snow will be spread back across the driveway.

Keep hydrants in front of your home clear of snow

Residents can follow the City’s Plows using the Plow Tracker: Plow Tracker

To prevent frozen pipes in your home, seal air leaks in your home and garage, shut off and drain all outdoor taps and hoses, install insulated pipe sleeves on exposed pipes in unheated areas of your home

If you are leaving for an extended period of time during the winter season, it is recommended to shut off the water to your home.

Should residents experience a frozen pipe, the City has steps to attempt to thaw them: Frozen Pipes



Be aware of potential hazards

Stay off frozen creeks and stormwater management ponds. While they may appear to be fully frozen, several factors contribute to the unpredictability of stormwater management ponds, such as the ice depth, which varies across the pond’s surface.

Stormwater ponds are typically located in remote or hard to access areas making it difficult for crews to get through in an emergency, and due to the continuous flow of water in these ponds, the ice that forms during winter months is unstable and is never 100% safe.

Winter safety is a shared responsibility and small, proactive steps can help ensure a comfortable and healthy season for everyone.

The City of Hamilton wishes residents a safe and happy winter season.