DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TA Builder Announces Free Fractional HR Audits for Startups Following $11.5M Verdict Against SHRMTA Builder, a premier provider of fractional HR services for startups and small businesses, announced today that it is launching a specialized Fractional HR Audit program at no cost to eligible companies. The initiative comes as a direct response to the recent $11.5 million federal jury verdict against the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for racial discrimination and retaliation.The SHRM verdict has sent shockwaves through the business community, highlighting a critical vulnerability: the gap between written HR policies and actual workplace practices. TA Builder’s new audit program is designed to identify these discrepancies before they lead to costly legal disputes.“If the world’s leading authority on HR can be found liable for $11.5 million due to systemic failures in complaint handling and retaliation prevention, every startup founder needs to be looking inward,” said J.D. Hasna, Founder & CEO at TA Builder. “At TA Builder, ‘We Build Talent’ by securing the foundation. We are offering these audits for free because we believe small businesses shouldn't have to face enterprise-level risks without enterprise-level protection.”Addressing the “Policy-Practice Gap”The Colorado federal jury found SHRM liable not just for the initial discrimination, but for the subsequent retaliation against the employee. TA Builder’s Fractional HR Audit focuses on four key "Risk Pillars":• Complaint Integrity: Ensuring the internal process for reporting issues matches the written handbook.• Retaliation Safeguards: Training managers on what constitutes retaliation—the most common cause of high-value settlements.• Managerial Calibration: Moving beyond "paper compliance" to ensure leadership acts in alignment with company values.• Internal Credibility: Building an HR infrastructure that employees trust, reducing the likelihood of third-party litigation.Why Fractional HR?For many startups and small businesses, a full-time, high-level HR Director is financially out of reach. TA Builder’s fractional model provides the strategic oversight of a Chief People Officer at a fraction of the cost, ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of compliance.How to ApplyThe Free Fractional HR Audit is available starting today. Small business owners and founders can book their consultation by visiting tabuilder.com.Legal DisclaimerTA Builder is not a law firm, and the Fractional HR Risk Audit does not constitute legal advice or a legal opinion. The audit is intended solely as a high-level operational and risk-awareness assessment of HR practices and processes. Organizations should consult with qualified legal counsel regarding specific legal obligations, compliance requirements, or employment-related matters.About TA BuilderFounded in 2017, TA Builder is a boutique talent acquisition and HR consulting firm specializing in fractional HR and talent solutions for startups, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. With a focus on human-centered design and practical risk mitigation, TA Builder helps organizations build scalable, compliant, and people-first workplaces.Media Contact:TA BuilderEmail: info@tabuilder.comWebsite: www.tabuilder.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.