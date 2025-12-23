Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: December 23, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Next Queen City Forward Public Listening Session in Cheektowaga Community Invited to Share Ideas, Comments, Questions, and Insights on the Future of the Kensington Expressway at First Suburban Listening Session on Thursday, January 22, 2026 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the next open-house-style public listening session for Queen City Forward, NYSDOT's community-driven effort to reimagine the Kensington Expressway (State Route 33), will be held on Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cheektowaga Senior Citizen Center, located at 3349 Broadway in Cheektowaga. "The Kensington Expressway is a major highway that moves people in, around and through the City of Buffalo, involving the entire region and it is critically important that we listen to all users of the road network," said Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. "Everyone has a unique perspective on traffic, safety and regional mobility needs in Western New York, and we want to hear from as many people as possible throughout this public process. In the end, the feedback that we receive will help us develop smart transportation solutions based on community input, that will ultimately inform the scope of a potential project along the 33. We look forward to meeting with the public in Cheektowaga in January of 2026." Many daily users of the Kensington Expressway travel from or through the Town of Cheektowaga, making this location an ideal place to further engage suburban commuters. It is part of a continuing series of public listening sessions held throughout the region to gather community input and give the public a voice in this beginning phase of the project. The sessions will feature displays and provide an opportunity for the public to share feedback, voice concerns, and engage in discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to listen and answer questions. Input gathered will inform the project scope and analysis of effects, including a traffic study on a potential fill-in option and an assessment of the associated air quality effects. Everyone is welcome to attend any listening session, regardless of where they live. The voices and experiences of residents who live near the Kensington Expressway also remain very important and the Department continues to value their input as it shapes this project. For more information, visit the Queen City Forward website at QueenCityForward.dot.ny.gov, which serves as a dedicated online hub with details on community outreach, project updates, Frequently Asked Questions, and options for feedback, including a virtual listening session survey. NYSDOT encourages the community to follow Queen City Forward on social media for the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Media is invited to attend and observe this important community engagement.