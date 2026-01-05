Contact: (585) 272-4818

Release Date: January 05, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Open House on Proposed Intersection Safety Improvement Project on State Routes 31 / 31A in Sweden, Monroe County Meeting Set for Tuesday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweden Town Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host an in-person public open house on Tuesday, January 13, pertaining to the proposed safety improvement project at the intersection of State Routes 31 / 31A with County Route 236 (Redman Road) in the Town of Sweden, Monroe County. The open-house style meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street, Brockport, NY 14420. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned. The intersection safety improvement project, which is scheduled to occur in 2027 and 2028, proposes to reconstruct the intersection into a modern roundabout. Other improvements include guide rails, drainage repairs and sign upgrades. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, contact Kayle Stettner, PE at (585) 272-3471 or Kayle.Stettner@dot.ny.gov. Please reference Project Identification Number 40C1.03. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! . For more information, find us on Facebook , follow us on X or Instagram , or visit our website . For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app ###