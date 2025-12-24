Chartered Air Transport Market Size Chartered Air Transport Market Growth Chartered Air Transport Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Air Transport Market to Surpass $138 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Air Transport market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,370 billion by 2029, with Chartered Air Transport to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $11,795 billion by 2029, the Chartered Air Transport market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Chartered Air Transport Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the chartered air transport market in 2029, valued at $51,580 million. The market is expected to grow from $ 32,831 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the to rising disposable incomes per capita and increasing demand for air cargo.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Chartered Air Transport Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the chartered air transport market in 2029, valued at $47,233 million. The market is expected to grow from $29,591 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for private air travel, rise in corporate travel budgets and increasing government support.

What will be Largest Segment in the Chartered Air Transport Market in 2029?

The chartered air transport market is segmented by type into passenger-chartered air transport, freight-chartered air transport and other chartered air transport. The passenger-chartered air transport market will be the largest segment of the chartered air transport market segmented by type, accounting for 57% or $78,804 million of the total in 2029. The passenger-chartered air transport market will be supported by the rising demand for personalized and flexible travel options, the growth of luxury tourism, increasing business travel, enhanced connectivity to remote and underserved destinations, along with a preference for private and time-efficient travel solutions.

The chartered air transport market is segmented by application into private charter, affinity, single entity and public charter. The private charter market will be the largest segment of the chartered air transport market segmented by application, accounting for 53% or $73,737 million of the total in 2029. The private charter market will be supported by increasing demand for personalized and exclusive travel experiences, rising disposable incomes among high-net-worth individuals, growth in business travel, preference for time-efficient travel solutions and expanding use of private charters for luxury tourism and special events.

The chartered air transport market is segmented by end user into wealthy individuals, sports teams, large corporation and other end users. The wealthy individual’s market will be the largest segment of the chartered air transport market segmented by end user, accounting for 35% or $48,182 million of the total in 2029. The wealthy individual’s market will be supported by the growing demand for luxury and personalized travel experiences, increasing disposable incomes among high-net-worth individuals, a preference for private and time-efficient travel options and the rising popularity of private charters for leisure, business and special events.

What is the expected CAGR for the Chartered Air Transport Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the chartered air transport market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Chartered Air Transport Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global chartered air transport market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape charter aviation services, business mobility and time sensitive logistics worldwide.

Increasing Demand For Air Cargo - The increasing demand for air cargo will become a key driver of growth in the chartered air transport market by 2029. With the rise of e-commerce, just-in-time manufacturing and global supply chain expansion, companies require customized air freight services to transport high-value, time-sensitive goods efficiently. Chartered air transport offers dedicated cargo flights, bypassing commercial airline schedules and capacity constraints, ensuring quicker deliveries. As a result, the increasing demand for air cargo is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Corporate Travel Budgets- The rise in corporate travel budgets will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the chartered air transport market by 2029. As businesses expand globally and face increased competition, many are choosing to invest in private air travel to save time, boost productivity, and ensure smooth connectivity to various destinations. Chartered flights provide executives with direct routes, fewer travel disruptions, and tailored services, making them a more attractive option compared to commercial airlines. Consequently, the rise in corporate travel budgets is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing International Trade Activities - The increasing international trade activities within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the chartered air transport market by 2029. As global trade expands, businesses require quicker access to international markets and chartered air transport offers an ideal solution for time-sensitive shipments and high-priority cargo. Additionally, executives and business leaders need to travel rapidly across borders for meetings, negotiations and deal-making, making chartered flights a preferred option for corporate travel. Therefore, this increasing international trade activities is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Government Support – The government support will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the chartered air transport market by 2029. Governments can support the industry through subsidies, tax incentives, or regulatory reforms that make chartered air services more affordable and attractive. Additionally, governments may invest in infrastructure improvements, such as expanding private air terminals and streamlining customs processes, which enhances the efficiency and convenience of chartered flights. Consequently, the government support is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growth In Tourism- The growth in tourism will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the chartered air transport market by 2029. As tourism increases, particularly in emerging destinations or areas with limited commercial flight access, chartered flights offer flexibility, convenience and direct access to remote or less accessible locations. This is particularly attractive to high-end tourists, business travelers, or those with specific itineraries. As a result, the growth in tourism is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Chartered Air Transport Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the private chartered air transport market, the passengers chartered air transport market, and the chartered air transport for wealthy individuals market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $73 billion in market value by 2029, driven by in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for personalized and flexible air travel, increasing high-net-worth individual populations, and the expansion of luxury and business aviation services. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of tailored aviation solutions that provide convenience, exclusivity, and time efficiency, fueling transformative growth within the broader private aviation industry.

The private chartered air transport market is projected to grow by $29,124 million, the passengers chartered air transport market by $24,809 million, and the chartered air transport for wealthy individuals market by $19,030 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

