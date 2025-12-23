Addolorata Villa, a Franciscan Community, earns 5-Star CMS Rating

Earning a Five-Star CMS rating is a meaningful recognition of their dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence. It truly reflects the heart and expertise of our entire team of associates.” — Dawn Cohn, Executive Director - Addolorata Villa

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addolorata Villa, a Franciscan Ministries’ community , is proud to announce it has achieved a Five-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This designation represents the highest level of achievement in the CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System.“I am incredibly proud of our associates and the exceptional care they provide each and every day,” said Dawn Cohn, Executive Director of Addolorata Villa. “Earning a Five-Star CMS rating is a meaningful recognition of their dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence. It truly reflects the heart and expertise of our entire team of associates.”According to CMS, the Five-Star Quality Rating System was created to help consumers, families, and caregivers compare nursing home communities. Each community receives an overall rating, as well as separate ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures. The Nursing Home Care Compare website assigns ratings ranging from one to five stars, with five stars indicating much above average quality.Addolorata Villa takes great pride in delivering high-quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation services while fostering a warm, supportive environment for residents and their families. The community is dedicated to person-centered care that emphasizes safety, dignity, clinical excellence and meaningful connection – supporting residents through recovery, long-term care, and every stage in between.A Legacy of Compassionate CareRooted in a longstanding tradition of service and guided by a mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Addolorata Villa has a strong history of providing trusted, compassionate care. As part of Franciscan Ministries, the community benefits from the strength, oversight, and resources of a nationally respected nonprofit organization with more than 130 years of experience in senior living and healthcare.This connection reinforces Addolorata Villa’s commitment to quality, accountability and continuous improvement – ensuring residents and families can have confidence in the care they receive.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVice President, Communicationsand Brand StrategyFranciscan Ministries331.318.5130

