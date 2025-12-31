U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Nursing Homes Names St. Joseph Village Among Best in Illinois for Short-Term Rehab

This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to serving every individual with love, dignity, compassion and respect.” — LaDon Harris, Executive Director of St. Joseph Village.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Joseph Village, A Franciscan Ministries’ community , is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2026 for Short-Term Rehabilitation in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report. Since 2009, U.S. News’ annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have assisted families in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a loved one.St. Joseph Village earned its U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to care facilities that satisfy U.S. News’ proprietary assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.“We are honored that St. Joseph Village has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2026 by U.S. News & World Report. For families, this distinction serves as a trusted resource when choosing high-quality short-term rehabilitation or long-term skilled nursing care. For us, it underscores our unwavering commitment to serving every individual with love, dignity, compassion and respect,” said LaDon Harris, Executive Director of St. Joseph Village.For the 2026 edition, U.S. News evaluated nearly 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes. This includes items such as, infection rates, staffing levels, potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs, health inspection results and other indicators of quality.“U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes ratings put patient well-being at the forefront and provide families with the objective information they need to make confident decisions about their loved ones’ care,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “These annual ratings recognize U.S. nursing homes that deliver high-quality care, earning consistent positive outcomes, and support American families in finding local nursing homes that prioritize safety and well-being.”To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each facility’s performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The publication’s methodology factors data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing emergency room and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well it was staffed on weekends.A Legacy of Compassionate CareRooted in a longstanding tradition of service and guided by a mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, St. Joseph Village has a long history of providing trusted, compassionate care. As part of Franciscan Ministries, the community benefits from the strength, oversight and resources of a nationally respected nonprofit ministry with more than 130 years of experience in senior living and healthcare. This connection reinforces St. Joseph’s commitment to quality, accountability and continuous improvement – ensuring residents and families can have confidence in the care they receive.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVice President, Communicationsand Brand StrategyFranciscan Ministries331.318.5130

