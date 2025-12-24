Merchant Banking Services Market Report Merchant Banking Services Market Report Merchant Banking Services Market Trends

The Business Research Company’s Merchant Banking Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchant Banking Services Market to Surpass $120 billion in 2029. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $47,552 billion by 2029, the Merchant Banking Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Merchant Banking Services Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the merchant banking services market in 2029, valued at $19,398 million. The market is expected to grow from $14,803 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the technological advancements and growing demand for financial services.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Merchant Banking Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the merchant banking services market in 2029, valued at $18,156 million. The market is expected to grow from $13,529 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the growing demand for financial services and favorable government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Merchant Banking Services Market in 2029?

The merchant banking services market is segmented by service type into trade financing, business restructuring, portfolio management, credit syndication, initial public offering (IPO) management, project management. The business restructuring market will be the largest segment of the merchant banking services market segmented by service type, accounting for 32% or $38,095 million of the total in 2029. The business restructuring market will be supported by increasing corporate mergers and acquisitions to enhance operational efficiency, rising demand for debt restructuring services amid economic fluctuations, growing need for divestitures and spin-offs to optimize business portfolios, increasing regulatory changes requiring financial restructuring, heightened focus on distressed asset management to revive struggling businesses, rising private equity involvement in restructuring efforts and expanding globalization leading to cross-border restructuring transactions.

The merchant banking services market is segmented by service providers into banks and non-banking financial institutions. The banks market will be the largest segment of the merchant banking services market segmented by service providers, accounting for 53% or $64,215 million of the total in 2029. The banks market will be supported by the strong regulatory framework ensuring stability and trust, increasing focus on digital transformation in banking services, rising demand for integrated financial solutions, growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics for risk assessment, expansion of wealth management and corporate advisory services, increasing cross-border financial transactions requiring banking expertise and heightened emphasis on compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) measures.

The merchant banking services market is segmented by end user into business and individuals. The business market will be the largest segment of the merchant banking services market segmented by end user, accounting for 62% or $74,139 million of the total in 2029. The business market will be supported by increasing demand for corporate financial advisory services, growing need for customized funding solutions, rising adoption of risk management strategies, expanding role of merchant banks in mergers and acquisitions, heightened focus on regulatory compliance and governance, increasing digital transformation in business financial management and the growing trend of global business expansion requiring cross-border financial expertise.

What is the expected CAGR for the Merchant Banking Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the merchant banking services market leading up to 2029 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Merchant Banking Services Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global merchant banking services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape corporate finance, dealmaking, and capital-raising strategies across industries worldwide.

Growing Demand For Financial Advisory Services – The growing demand for financial advisory services will become a key driver of growth in the merchant banking services market by 2029. As businesses navigate mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring, and investment strategies, the need for expert financial guidance is rising due to globalization, evolving regulations, and economic uncertainties. Companies seek merchant banking services to optimize capital allocation, manage financial risks, and identify strategic growth opportunities. As a result, the growing demand for financial advisory services is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Cross-Border Investments And Trade - The increase in cross-border investments and trade will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As companies expand into global markets, they require specialized financial solutions, including structured financing, foreign exchange risk management, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory. The liberalization of trade policies, advancements in financial technology, and stronger economic ties between regions are further accelerating international capital flows. Consequently, the increase in cross-border investments and trade is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Regulatory And Government Support - The regulatory and government support will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Governments worldwide are implementing policies to promote financial inclusion, streamline capital markets, and support business expansion through structured financing and advisory services. Therefore, this regulatory and government support is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Growth Of Global Trade - The increasing growth of global trade will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. As global trade volumes rise due to economic liberalization, digital trade platforms, and regional trade agreements, companies require expert advisory services to navigate foreign exchange risks, regulatory compliance, and capital structuring. Consequently, the increasing growth of global trade is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Merchant Banking Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the business-focused merchant banking services market, the NBFI merchant banking services market, and the merchant banking services for business restructuring market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $94 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in integrated financial advisory models, growing demand for strategic capital structuring, and the expanding role of non-banking financial institutions in corporate growth environments. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of specialized merchant banking capabilities that enable high-value fundraising, restructuring efficiency, and transaction-driven business optimization, fueling transformative growth within the broader merchant banking and corporate financial services industry.

The business-focused merchant banking services market is projected to grow by $38,140 million, the NBFI merchant banking services market by $33,912 million, and the merchant banking services for business restructuring market by $21,638 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

