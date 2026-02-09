12,750 acres removed from Large Tracts Program after additional sale between Stimson Lumber Company and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe

During 2024 and 2025, nearly 30,000 acres of private land enrolled in the Large Tracts Program were sold by Stimson Lumber Company to the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. Recently, an additional 12,750 acres owned by Stimson were sold to the Tribe. The land is located on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation and has always been an important part of the Tribe’s homeland.

The sale of the lands has resulted in their removal from the Large Tracts Program, making them no longer accessible by the general public under the program. Entering any private land while access is closed or restricted is trespassing. For more information about accessing or hunting on lands owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the public is encouraged to contact the Tribe directly.

All 42,750 acres sold are in the Panhandle Region’s Game Management Units 3, 4, 5 and 6, south of Coeur d’Alene. Please review the map below for details of the recent land sale or visit the Idaho Hunt Planner to view all changes to parcel accessibility in the Large Tracts Program.